Tyler Harvey's late double secures Truro City's 2-0 win over Metropolitan Police
Last updated on .From the section Football
Two late Tyler Harvey goals kept Truro City in third place in Southern League Premier South as they beat Metropolitan Police 2-0 at Bolitho Park.
City failed to convert a host of first-half chances as they try to ensure a top three finish.
Former Plymouth Argyle forward Harvey came on 10 minutes into the second half, and 20 minutes later he bundled the ball home for a precious lead.
He got a second in stoppage time after Andrew Neal's saved shot came to him.
Truro remain four points of second-placed Bracknell Town, who they host on Monday night, with three games to play.
They are nine points off leaders West-super-Mare who seem all-but-assured of winning the title.