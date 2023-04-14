Graham Coughlan watched his Newport County side lose 4-0 at third placed Stockport only three days after a 3-0 victory over second-placed Northampton

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan says players will play themselves out of the club if there is a repeat of Monday's "nonsense" at Stockport.

A 4-0 defeat at Edgeley Park was their heaviest of the League Two season.

With contract talks on hold until the end of the campaign, the manager says players need to show a strong finish.

"All the players know where they stand as far as contract situations and as far as the future is concerned," said Coughlan.

"They can play themselves in or they can play themselves out over the last six games.

"There won't be too many changes over the course of the summer unless players decide otherwise.

"If I get any more of that nonsense I got on Monday, the players will play themselves out, its plain, simple and easy.

"The players are not daft, they are educated, they know what they need to do. If they want to remain part of this football club and if you want to put something together going forwards let's see your performances over the last six games. But the lads are in no doubt where I want to go and what I want to do."

On Saturday, 18th placed Newport host Hartlepool, who are point above the relegation zone.

Newport will be looking for a league double after winning 1-0 at Victoria Park in February courtesy of a late goal from Mickey Demetriou.

Captain Demetriou, 33, is one of the Newport players whose current deal is coming to an end and he confirmed there had only been "little conversations" over a new contract.

"We've had little things that have been mentioned but I think everyone has decided we need to finish the season and get it done properly first before everyone sits down.

"The club will have different ideas, players will have different ideas. We want to finish as high as we can at the football club and as players we need to perform.

"If we perform well the club will hopefully want to keep us."