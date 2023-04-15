Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mary Earps deflected the ball into her own net for Brighton's opener

Manchester United reached their first Women's FA Cup final with a thrilling victory over Brighton.

Second-half substitute Rachel Williams slotted past Lydia Williams in the 89th minute to settle an end-to-end game.

Brighton opened the scoring in the first half through a Mary Earps own goal, with Leah Galton equalising for the hosts shortly after the break.

Alessia Russo put United ahead but the visitors levelled through Danielle Carter - before Williams struck.

Battling Brighton push United all the way

Women's Super League leaders United overcame the division's bottom side in this cup semi-final, and have realistic ambitions of a domestic double just five years after being founded.

But they were pushed all the way by Brighton in a superb encounter, with the visitors looking reinvigorated under new manager Melissa Phillips.

Set up with two solid banks of four and looking to counter down the wings at any opportunity, they punished a United side who were off colour in the first half.

Earps, so often the hero for club and country, must add an error here to the spilled shot which led to Brazil's late equaliser in the Finalissima.

A few months out from the World Cup, this is not the time for England's number one to lose form.

She managed to get a hand to Veatriki Sarri's strike and should have made the save, but could only direct the ball into her own net.

The goalkeeper was the first player out of the tunnel after half-time, and United's players had clearly been fired up during the interval as they equalised just a minute after the restart, Galton tapping home from Ona Batlle's fine low cross.

Earps showed her ability in the second half with a fine save to tip Elisabeth Terland's shot wide, which would prove crucial by the final whistle.

