Manchester United reached their first Women's FA Cup final with a thrilling victory over Brighton.
Second-half substitute Rachel Williams slotted past Lydia Williams in the 89th minute to settle an end-to-end game.
Brighton opened the scoring in the first half through a Mary Earps own goal, with Leah Galton equalising for the hosts shortly after the break.
Alessia Russo put United ahead but the visitors levelled through Danielle Carter - before Williams struck.
Battling Brighton push United all the way
Women's Super League leaders United overcame the division's bottom side in this cup semi-final, and have realistic ambitions of a domestic double just five years after being founded.
But they were pushed all the way by Brighton in a superb encounter, with the visitors looking reinvigorated under new manager Melissa Phillips.
Set up with two solid banks of four and looking to counter down the wings at any opportunity, they punished a United side who were off colour in the first half.
Earps, so often the hero for club and country, must add an error here to the spilled shot which led to Brazil's late equaliser in the Finalissima.
A few months out from the World Cup, this is not the time for England's number one to lose form.
She managed to get a hand to Veatriki Sarri's strike and should have made the save, but could only direct the ball into her own net.
The goalkeeper was the first player out of the tunnel after half-time, and United's players had clearly been fired up during the interval as they equalised just a minute after the restart, Galton tapping home from Ona Batlle's fine low cross.
Earps showed her ability in the second half with a fine save to tip Elisabeth Terland's shot wide, which would prove crucial by the final whistle.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le TissierBooked at 65mins
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12LaddBooked at 56mins
- 10Zelem
- 11GaltonSubstituted forMannionat 90+1'minutes
- 17GarcíaSubstituted forThomasat 61'minutes
- 7Toone
- 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 20Tounkara
- 22Parris
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Williams
- 2Fox
- 16Kullberg
- 21Morse
- 3Pattinson
- 7SarriBooked at 48minsSubstituted forGreenat 59'minutes
- 12BanceSubstituted forCarterat 59'minutes
- 11TerlandSubstituted forConnollyat 58'minutes
- 10OlmeBooked at 88mins
- 22RobinsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVisalliat 90'minutes
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 4Visalli
- 6Stefanovic
- 8Connolly
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 15Green
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Post update
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Hand ball by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Leah Galton.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Bri Visalli replaces Katie Robinson.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Booking
Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Rebekah Stott.
Post update
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Rachel Williams replaces Alessia Russo.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.