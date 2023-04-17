Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allen marked his 300th game for Guernsey FC with his 284th goal for the club

Guernsey FC went down to a battling 3-2 loss at promotion-chasing Basingstoke Town in their final home game of the season in Isthmian South Central.

Dandre Brown's fourth-minute goal was cancelled out soon after when Sam Murray tapped in Ross Allen's cross.

Bradley Wilson restored Basingstoke's lead after 25 minutes as home keeper Josh Addison made two fine saves.

Allen made it 2-2 20 minutes into the second half before Paul Hodges got the winner for Basingstoke soon after.

Allen, who was making his 300th appearance for Guernsey, chested down a Murray pass before shooting home for his 284th goal for the club since 2011.

The loss leaves Guernsey 15th in the division with two games left to play - a position they will maintain unless they can win both of their final matches and hope 14th-placed Uxbridge fail to win their final fixture.

Basingstoke's win keeps them level with leaders Walton & Hersham at the top of the table on 86 points, but they will need to win on the final day of the season and hope their rivals drop points because of their inferior goal difference.