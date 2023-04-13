Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Frank Nouble has played almost 450 games in the top five tiers of English football, scoring 58 goals

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has hailed the impact of striker Frank Nouble on his club's National League survival bid.

The experienced 31-year-old joined the Gulls last month until the end of the season after leaving Colchester United.

He scored twice in last week's 3-1 win at Maidenhead United and has formed a good partnership with fellow forward Aaron Jarvis.

"He's done great on and off the field," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's a calming influence that's for sure, he's been there and done it."

Torquay have won their past four games as they try to get their way out of the relegation places - they occupy the final spot in the drop zone and are two points behind Aldershot Town with four games to play.

"How many times have I said that if you're going to war you want to go with somebody that's been there and can look after you and knows what to expect, and Frank is that," added Johnson.

"He's quietly efficient and is forming a good little partnership between him and Jarvs, and they're both scoring, so that's a nice thing to have when you need it, your strikers scoring.

"He's been a very, very good, timely signing."