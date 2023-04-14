Russell Martin took over as Swansea City head coach in 2021

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is hopeful the club will soon see further investment to follow an equity injection of more than £1m.

Martin believes fresh funding can increase the Championship club's financial impact.

The former Scotland defender has also admitted to "losing" himself during Swansea's poor run of winter form.

"It was difficult but I don't think we'll ever go through a tougher period," said Martin.

Swansea owners Jason Levien, Steve Kaplan and Jake Silverstein announced this week they have increased their stake in the club.

A statement said the additional capital would "help fund ongoing running costs within the club and avoid more debt on the club's balance sheet."

Whilst it is understood that money will not have a bearing on Swansea's funds for transfers, Martin believes there is reason to be optimistic with the owners also in talks to secure fresh investment from a new minority stakeholder.

"I think the club is really hopeful, as are the owners, that there'll be more than that to come into the club and hopefully very soon," said Martin.

"It's not my job to say but I think we're really positive that we can maybe have a bigger impact financially than we have done.

"I don't think it's going to change the landscape hugely but maybe if something does come in it'll help us a little bit.

"It'll definitely help the club moving forward to be sustainable in itself. We'll just have to wait and see on that.

"I feel really positive about that and I think everyone else does as well."

Transfer funds

The promise of more investment should ensure the Swans do not suffer a repeat of their January transfer window where they failed to sign a player.

"If we do, I don't think it'll feel as tough because of what we've learned through this period and that's to be authentic.

"Being really honest I lost myself for a couple of weeks. I think it affected the team, so it's my fault, it was all my fault to be honest. My energy changed a little bit, I was frustrated, I was pretty angry. It's not really my personality."

Swansea are on a four-game unbeaten run after a tough period which saw them win three times in 21 matches.

Martin revealed his children had also suffered: "It's also really difficult when you have kids who are really enjoying where they live and really love being part of the club, so that's the biggest thing really is your family and those closest to you, it really affects them.

"So that's really difficult to maintain some stability amongst that and when you care it's tough.

"Even my eldest boy going to school and people asking him if his Dad's getting sacked the next day and that's not easy.

Martin believes he and his side are revitalised and looking forward to a positive end of the season, starting with their home game against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Saturday.