Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss compares Jude Bellingham talk with a child asking for Ferrari

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jude Bellingham, playing for Borussia Dortmund, stands with his hands on his hips
Liverpool will not make a move for Jude Bellingham this summer - the England midfielder could cost in excess of £100m

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared talk of big-money transfers with a five-year-old asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

Despite being heavily linked with a move, the Reds will not pursue signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham because of the money involved.

Any move for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund player could cost in excess of £100m.

"We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for £100m," he said.

The German added: "We are not children; when you ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they say a Ferrari, you wouldn't say 'oh, that's a good idea'.

"You would say 'no, that is too expensive and anyway, you cannot drive it'. If this kid is then their whole life unhappy because he cannot get a Ferrari, it would be a really sad life.

"You look what you can do, and you work with that.

"What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it, but there are moments when you have to accept that this or that is not possible for us, you step aside and do different stuff."

Liverpool will have Luis Diaz available when they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday (20:00 BST).

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by trice, today at 11:11

    Caicedo and Kalvin Phillips are pretty much all Liverpool need to be competitive again. The rest of the team is good.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 11:11

    Stick to stealing kiddies from other academies. That's the Liverpool way.

  • Comment posted by englishboy, today at 11:11

    He is 100% right but he still wants the ferarri

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 11:10

    Liverpool fans acting like spoilt children? Well I never ;)

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 11:10

    Cash is king which unfortunately has ruined football.

    It's a buisness now like any other. Money😠

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 11:09

    Well said. Looks good in a bang average england team and bundesliga, where we got Keita! Plenty of other much cheaper better options. Anyway bottomless pockets no holy grail, look at Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by AA, today at 11:09

    The three years of excitement around signing Bellingham is looking a bit embarrassing now.

  • Comment posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, today at 11:09

    Brilliant manager who knows how to build / rebuild a team in the real world. Looking forward to improvement next year and maybe having to wait a further year to really challenge if the new players take time to settle in.

    We trust in Jurgen!

    • Reply posted by SARA, today at 11:10

      SARA replied:
      When did Klopp last rebuild a team ?

  • Comment posted by The Road End , today at 11:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sparrow, today at 11:08

    Stay where you are Jude and play CL football.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 11:08

    I agree with him.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 11:07

    Smokescreen to try to keep the price down.

    If Grealish is £100m, Bellingham must be £200m is what Dortmund probably think.

    • Reply posted by JS72, today at 11:09

      JS72 replied:
      Doesnt matter if he was £75m Liverpool dont have the money to buy him and rebuild the rest of the midfield at the same time.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:07

    Football needs a major reset and questions should be asked where all this money is coming from!

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 11:06

    Makes sense. Bellingham is overrated and the money can be far better used to build a squad as opposed to an overpriced, unproven youngster. Bellingham is not worth the same amount as Rice AND Mount...

    • Reply posted by SARA, today at 11:09

      SARA replied:
      Rice and Mount ? Don't make me laugh

  • Comment posted by Dev, today at 11:06

    And so the haggling begins.

  • Comment posted by Bill Tong, today at 11:06

    Too much money in football.

  • Comment posted by Rip_v_w_uk, today at 11:06

    Sensible, spread your money to strengthen the squad

  • Comment posted by JS72, today at 11:04

    So if that was the case why let all of your supporters think there was a chance of getting Bellingham in the first place when there clearly wasn't.

