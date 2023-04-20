Last updated on .From the section Premier League

William Saliba has not featured for Arsenal since being forced off against Sporting in the Europa League on 16 March

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is uncertain whether Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is nursing a groin issue, will be available for Friday's match.

William Saliba remains sidelined by a back injury which Arteta admits is taking longer to heal than anticipated.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees.

Southampton's Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible against his parent club but Mislav Orsic is back in contention after overcoming a hip problem.

Che Adams, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Larios are still injured, while this game may come too soon for Tino Livramento.

Match of the Day 2 analysis: Arsenal and Manchester City's title run-ins

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in 27 top-flight home matches against Southampton (W19, D8), one shy of their longest run against a particular opponent (ongoing versus Fulham since 1949).

Saints have won just two of 45 league fixtures away to the Gunners (D15, L28), victories at Highbury in 1968 and 1987.

Arsenal

The Gunners have won 11 of their past 12 home league games versus teams starting the day bottom of the table, only dropping points in a goalless draw against Burnley in January 2022.

Mikel Arteta's side are vying to win a fifth consecutive top-flight home match. Their only league defeat at the Emirates Stadium this season was February's 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli's total of 14 Premier League goals is one short of the record by a Brazilian in a season, set by Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in 2017-18.

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both one shy of 100 Premier League appearances. Zinchenko would become the first Ukrainian to reach the milestone.

Southampton

Saints have only amassed three points from their 15 Premier League games this season versus teams currently in the top half of the table (D3, L12), though that includes a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the reverse fixture.

They have lost their six most recent top-flight matches away to sides starting the day top of the table, with their last such victory coming at Liverpool in September 2013.

Saints are winless in six league games (D2, L4) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of the previous five.

Theo Walcott can become the first player to make 150 Premier League appearances at the Emirates Stadium, the majority while playing for Arsenal between 2006 and 2018.

James Ward-Prowse has nine goals in all competitions this season and is vying to reach double figures in consecutive campaigns, having netted 11 last term.

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team