TEAM NEWS
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is uncertain whether Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is nursing a groin issue, will be available for Friday's match.
William Saliba remains sidelined by a back injury which Arteta admits is taking longer to heal than anticipated.
Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees.
Southampton's Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible against his parent club but Mislav Orsic is back in contention after overcoming a hip problem.
Che Adams, Mohammed Salisu and Juan Larios are still injured, while this game may come too soon for Tino Livramento.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 27 top-flight home matches against Southampton (W19, D8), one shy of their longest run against a particular opponent (ongoing versus Fulham since 1949).
- Saints have won just two of 45 league fixtures away to the Gunners (D15, L28), victories at Highbury in 1968 and 1987.
Arsenal
- The Gunners have won 11 of their past 12 home league games versus teams starting the day bottom of the table, only dropping points in a goalless draw against Burnley in January 2022.
- Mikel Arteta's side are vying to win a fifth consecutive top-flight home match. Their only league defeat at the Emirates Stadium this season was February's 3-1 loss to Manchester City.
- Gabriel Martinelli's total of 14 Premier League goals is one short of the record by a Brazilian in a season, set by Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in 2017-18.
- Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both one shy of 100 Premier League appearances. Zinchenko would become the first Ukrainian to reach the milestone.
Southampton
- Saints have only amassed three points from their 15 Premier League games this season versus teams currently in the top half of the table (D3, L12), though that includes a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the reverse fixture.
- They have lost their six most recent top-flight matches away to sides starting the day top of the table, with their last such victory coming at Liverpool in September 2013.
- Saints are winless in six league games (D2, L4) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of the previous five.
- Theo Walcott can become the first player to make 150 Premier League appearances at the Emirates Stadium, the majority while playing for Arsenal between 2006 and 2018.
- James Ward-Prowse has nine goals in all competitions this season and is vying to reach double figures in consecutive campaigns, having netted 11 last term.
