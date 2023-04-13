Jason McCarthy: Wycombe Wanderers full-back signs new deal at League One club
Full-back Jason McCarthy has signed a new deal with Wycombe Wanderers to cover the 2023-24 season.
The 27-year-old has had four spells with the Chairboys since initially arriving on loan from Southampton, scoring 10 goals in 197 games.
Southampton-born McCarthy, who lists Walsall, Barnsley and Millwall among his former clubs, has one goal in 35 games for Wycombe this season.
He joins Joe Jacobsen and Josh Scowen in committing beyond this season.