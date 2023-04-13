Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jamie Reed has represented Wales at semi-professional level

Struggling Cymru Premier side Airbus UK and manager Jamie Reed have parted company "by mutual consent".

Airbus are winless at the bottom of the table and set for relegation at the end of 2022-23.

"We are grateful for Jamie's service to the club and we wish him all the best moving forward," Airbus said in a statement.

Airbus are currently on minus two points for the season after suffering a second points deduction last month.

Airbus and Penybont were deducted points for a breach of league rules.

Both clubs failed to correctly follow the use of youth substitutes in Cymru Premier fixtures.

Penybont were deducted six points while Airbus, already on minus points for previously fielding an ineligible player, were deducted three points.