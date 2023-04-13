Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton manager Sean Dyche says Dele Alli 'knows what he should and shouldn't be doing'

Everton manager Sean Dyche says Dele Alli must use his time "wisely" as he recovers from a hip injury sustained while on loan at Besiktas.

This week a picture on social media appeared to show Alli, 27, with a balloon in his mouth while sat a table with nitrous oxide canisters on it.

"You can only guide people with what you think is good for them," Dyche said when asked about Alli on Thursday.

"Eventually players have choices, so we recommend they make good choices."

Dyche, appointed Everton boss in January, added: "But behind that, he's factually injured. He's come back with a proper injury that's going to take some time to get sorted out, so he'll use that period wisely, I hope."

Alli, on a season-long loan at Besiktas, returned to Everton last weekend for a review of his injury.

The former England midfielder has not played for the Turkish club since 26 February, and has scored only two goals in 13 games this season.

Dele Alli won the most recent of his 37 caps for England in 2019

Alli played 11 times for Everton after joining from Tottenham in January 2022 but has since failed to produce his best form.

Beskitas were exploring the possibility of cancelling Alli's contract this year, but following the player's injury the club's president has left the door open to a possible return.

The UK government recently announced that possessing nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, is to be made a criminal offence.

Asked about Alli's future, Dyche said: "He is not here. He has an injury which will keep him out for some time.

"Some of the stuff reported - they know what they should and shouldn't be doing.

"As a manager you cannot control everything in their lives. Should we be following them all day? You can only guide them.

"He has an injury which will take a while to sort out - it will be a number of weeks."