Derek Adams says he was told by people above him at Morecambe that he had been "let down" in this situation

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is trying to be positive rather than angry as off-field issues such as late payment of wages continue to affect a squad trying to avoid relegation from League One.

The Shrimps are waiting for Sarbjot Johal to finalise a takeover from owners Bond Group Investments.

Johal's proposed deal was first made public in February, but is incomplete.

"The people above me have spoken to me face to face and told me I've been let down," Adams told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"But I'm here as the manager of the football club to try to keep us going. There's nothing we can do, we're in a hugely difficult situation.

"Anger isn't going to get me anywhere. I'm left to do what I'm left to do. All I'm trying to do is keep our players motivated and ready to go on a Saturday when circumstances around about us are very difficult."

Morecambe, who were put up for sale in September 2022, are 23rd in League One and five points behind Oxford United, who sit just outside the relegation zone in 20th.

The team's form, which lifted over Christmas and the new year with four wins from five, has tailed off amid the situation with a run of 10 games without a victory.

Having enjoyed a managerial career which has taken in stints with Ross County, Plymouth and Bradford, Adams has drawn on his experience to help cope with the frustrations of the situation.

"I am still angry. I'm boiling inside. I'm absolutely raging inside," Adams said. "Unfortunately, you just can't say what you want to say.

"It's a balancing act. When you're a manager and you're raging inside, some players don't understand what's going on inside and just want to play football and you're trying to get the best out of them.

"We saw that at Portsmouth last week. I couldn't have been any prouder of those players, a difficult game against a side pushing for the top six, and the players gave their all."