Emotions ran high after Celtic scored a late equaliser against Rangers in the Scottish Women's Premier League

Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson has been banned for six games by the Scottish Football Association after headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso.

McPherson, 52, approached Alonso after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League on 27 March.

He later apologised and said he would "accept in full" any punishment.

McPherson admitted breaching SFA disciplinary rule 77 concerning violent conduct, resulting in an immediate six-match suspension.

"I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions," he said in a statement released on 1 April. "I know I have severely let myself, our team, and the club down."

Celtic had rescued a point with the last kick of the match by Caitlin Hayes to remain second in the SWPL, eight points behind leaders Glasgow City.

As players and staff were shaking hands, McPherson butted Alonso from behind.

Rule 77 states team staff "shall, at all times, act in the best interests of association football" and prohibits the use of violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.