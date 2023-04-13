Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ross Wilson was instrumental in bringing Michael Beale back to Ibrox

Rangers manager Michael Beale feels he "lost a good ally" in Ross Wilson when the sporting director moved to Nottingham Forest.

The 39-year-old was announced as the Premier League club's chief football officer on Wednesday.

Beale had worked closely with Wilson during his own two spells at Ibrox.

"He was influential in me coming back in and he's a person that I probably spoke to the most out of anybody at Rangers," Beale told Rangers TV.

"Firstly, you're disappointed to lose a good person. Ross was hugely positive in his day-to-day work here at the club and he brought a lot of the departments together.

"His job was to oversee first-team football operations, recruitment, medical, the academy, the women's teams and bring all of that in line. We've seen good success in the time that he was here."

During Wilson's four-year spell at Ibrox, Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title, reached the Europa League final, won the Scottish Cup and returned to the Champions League group stage.

However, the Scot received criticism from a section of supporters this season with Celtic poised to retain the league title and having also beaten their city rivals in the League Cup final.

Beale admits that Wilson's departure "in the short term" leaves "a void" at Ibrox but points out that Rangers have "an extensive recruitment team" and that much of preparation for next season has already been done.

"The heads of departments are ready to step into the role," he said. "Meetings have already been had and recruitment and pre-season has very much been finalised. Now, it's just ticking one or two boxes on some areas.

"Maybe some players see their futures elsewhere. The main part of the recruitment process in terms of identifying players has already happened. Now it's about executing those deals."

Forest completed negotiations with Rangers only hours after sacking Wilson's predecessor, Filippo Giraldi, but Beale already knew the move was in the pipeline.

"I've been aware for the last couple of weeks," he said. "I'm disappointed for Rangers that Ross has moved on.

"But, on a personal level, I'm happy for him and his family that he feels this is a challenge he'd like to take. Having known Ross for as long as I have, I know this isn't the first opportunity to have come his way."