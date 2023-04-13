FC Basel v Nice

FC BaselFC Basel20:00NiceNice
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|3
|11
|13
|2
|Fiorentina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|6
|8
|13
|3
|Hearts
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|6
|4
|Rigas FS
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|-9
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Ham
|6
|6
|0
|0
|13
|4
|9
|18
|2
|Anderlecht
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|1
|8
|3
|Silkeborg IF
|6
|2
|0
|4
|12
|7
|5
|6
|4
|FCSB
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|18
|-15
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|9
|5
|13
|2
|Lech Poznan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|12
|7
|5
|9
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|4
|Austria Vienna
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|15
|-13
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nice
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|9
|2
|Partizan Belgrade
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|7
|2
|9
|3
|Köln
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|8
|4
|Slovácko
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|5
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|6
|5
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|15
|2
|Dnipro-1
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|10
|3
|Apollon Limassol
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|7
|4
|FC Vaduz
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Djurgårdens IF
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|6
|6
|16
|2
|KAA Gent
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|6
|4
|8
|3
|Molde
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|4
|Shamrock Rovers
|6
|0
|2
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sivasspor
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|7
|4
|11
|2
|CFR Cluj
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|10
|3
|Slavia Prague
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|4
|Ballkani
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovan Bratislava
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|7
|2
|11
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|9
|2
|11
|3
|Pyunik
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|6
|4
|Zalgiris
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|5