Europa Conference League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
FC BaselFC Basel20:00NiceNice
Venue: St. Jakob-Park

FC Basel v Nice

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir64111431113
2Fiorentina6411146813
3Hearts6204616-106
4Rigas FS6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6600134918
2Anderlecht62226518
3Silkeborg IF620412756
4FCSB6024318-152

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6411149513
2Lech Poznan623112759
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva61418537
4Austria Vienna6024215-132

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice62318719
2Partizan Belgrade62319729
3Köln62228808
4Slovácko6123811-35

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar6501126615
2Dnipro-1631297210
3Apollon Limassol621357-27
4FC Vaduz6024511-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF6510126616
2KAA Gent622210648
3Molde6213910-17
4Shamrock Rovers6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor6321117411
2CFR Cluj631255010
3Slavia Prague622267-18
4Ballkani6114811-34

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava632197211
2FC Basel6321119211
3Pyunik620489-16
4Zalgiris612358-35
