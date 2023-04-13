Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vincent Kompany's Burnley are 14 points clear at the top of the Championship after losing just two of their 40 games this season

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says he is "always happy" amid reports linking him to the Tottenham job.

Kompany, 37, has guided Burnley back to the Premier League in his first season in charge of the club.

The Sun external-link reported on Thursday that the Belgian is Spurs' top candidate to replace Antonio Conte, who left the club by mutual consent last month.

Asked about those links and his Burnley future, Kompany said: "It is not at the forefront of my thoughts at all.

"Wherever I am, in my head, it is always the biggest job in the world."

On whether he is happy at Turf Moor, he added: "I know the question, but what can I say? I'm not happy? We are 14 points clear at the top of the Championship.

"A key part is I'm always happy, never satisfied."

Kompany, a four-time Premier League winner as Manchester City captain, secured Burnley's promotion to the top-flight with six games to spare last week.

His first job in management was at Anderlecht, initially as player-manager in 2019 after leaving City where he won 12 trophies, before departing last May and joining Burnley in the summer.

Tottenham, fifth in the Premier League, parted with Conte in March after the Italian called the Spurs players "selfish" and criticised the club's culture in a remarkable news conference.

Earlier this season, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Kompany is "destined" to return and manage the club in the future.

Following the reports that Tottenham may target him as Conte's successor, Kompany said: "I don't waste answers on my future".

He added: "I said that from day one at Burnley, in anticipation that one day there would be questions like this. [I will] crack on. I'm focusing on Reading and the next games.

"It's an enviable place to work. We have infrastructure, we have talent, it's an enjoyable place to work."