Lee Johnson's Hibernian are on a four-match losing run

Third place in the Scottish Premiership is "absolutely not" beyond Hibernian, says boss Lee Johnson, despite his side losing four games in a row.

Hibs have fallen to sixth, seven points behind Aberdeen in third, and five adrift of troubled city rivals Hearts, who head for Easter Road on Saturday.

Poor form has jeopardised their top-six prospects, but Johnson remains positive about earning a European spot.

"I don't think it's impossible for us to go and get third," he said.

"Absolutely not. We want it.

"The remaining seven games for that little bunch has got a lot of twists and turns. All we can do is focus on winning on Saturday.

"It's not probable, but it's not impossible."

After back-to-back losses to Celtic and Rangers, Hibs slipped to underwhelming defeats at home by Motherwell and at bottom club Dundee United on Sunday.

Livingston, who host St Johnstone, are a point behind Johnson's side in seventh with two games remaining before the league splits into two for the final round of fixtures.

"It does leave it a little bit edgy and nervous," the manager added.

"Sometimes you think, the way people talk about us, we'll be going down, but we're not. And we're competing for a European place. This is our next opportunity to do that.

"Football gets catastrophised. When you look back at a game, it's never as good as you think. Even the 6-0 win against Aberdeen wasn't as good as you think. The 2-1 defeat to Dundee United wasn't as bad as you think.

"We have a very young team. We are trying to build the club and build a level of consistency and, this week, we continue on that journey."

Hibs have not won an Edinburgh derby since December 2019 and have failed to overcome their city rivals at home in more than five years.

After Martin Boyle salvaged a 1-1 draw for Hibs in August, Hearts ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the next two capital clashes, the latter eliminating the Leith side from the Scottish Cup.

Hearts are not without their own strife, having sacked manager Robbie Neilson on Sunday following a fifth defeat in succession. Former Scotland striker Steven Naismith will take charge on Saturday.

"The two teams aren't a million miles apart and that's what we've got to show," Johnson added.

"When you look at our players with their best game in your mind's eye, that is a good squad. Unfortunately, we haven't had everybody available to us, particularly our top players, consistently enough to get that flow."