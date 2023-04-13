Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Former Ivory Coast and Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi, has been in charge at Cardiff City since the end of January

Manager Sabri Lamouchi says he wants his Cardiff City players to "feel the pressure" of the relegation battle as they try to stay in the Championship.

With six matches to play Cardiff are just a point outside the bottom three - with a game in hand - before facing promotion-chasing Sheffield United on Saturday.

And the 51-year-old Frenchman admits there is huge pressure on his side.

"Absolutely, on everyone," said Lamouchi.

"I feel this pressure, I hope the players feel this pressure as well because it's exactly the same for the other teams.

"It's a difficult time for many people in different ways but everything is in our hands, it depends on us.

"We must not forget that for the moment. and play and to focus and to do what we have to do whilst thinking about that."

Four teams are separated by just two points, whilst there are five clubs within four points of each other at the congested bottom end of the Championship table.

And Lamouchi accepts the club are in a worse situation than some will have considered likely.

"More than some people can expect three, four games ago," he added.

"Because in this race we are not one or two teams but maybe four or five teams.

"We have to stay concentrated on game by game."

The Bluebirds hope to have captain Joe Ralls available to start after a minor injury whilst Rubin Colwill and Callum O'Dowda could also be in contention.

O'Dowda missed the Easter fixtures with a groin problem.