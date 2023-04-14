Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Lawrence Shankland scored and was sent off as Hearts won the third Edinburgh derby of the season 3-0 at Easter Road

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian Venue: Easter Road Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds; live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Two ailing teams with a combined haul of nine straight losses. A successful manager sacked. Another whose job may soon be on the line. European spots at stake in the coming weeks.

Saturday's Edinburgh derby pits a pair of embattled rivals against each other.

Hibernian are at risk of tumbling into the Scottish Premiership's bottom six while Heart of Midlothian have relinquished their previously firm grip on third place and jettisoned Robbie Neilson from office.

Each is in grave need of a morale-boosting derby triumph to reignite their season run-ins.

The state of play

As recently as a month ago, Hibs were building nicely towards an enticing finale to Lee Johnson's maiden campaign at the helm.

They careered into March on a run of seven unbeaten Premiership matches, including handsome wins over Aberdeen and Livingston.

Then things unravelled apace. Losses to the Old Firm were to be expected, but taking nothing from Motherwell at home and bottom club Dundee United away in their past two outings is a desperate return.

Johnson's team lacked defensive nous and attacking incision. They conceded two penalties for crazy fouls and struggled to prise open either opponent.

Hibs have missed the threat of injured Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis, while frontmen Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kucharevych have also missed chunks of the campaign.

Hearts' capitulation has been even more pronounced, and troubling enough to cost Neilson his job.

A grim spree of five defeats on the bounce, and just one win in seven, coupled with some insipid performances, compelled the Tynecastle board to wield the axe.

Defeats by Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Saturday's meek 2-0 home reverse to St Mirren have offered a pale reflection of the talent-laden squad which eased to third last term.

The waning influence of Cammy Devlin and Barrie McKay, poor displays from Robert Snodgrass, whose contract is set to be terminated, and the ongoing absence of key men in Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce, has not helped.

The resurgence of Aberdeen, too, has exacerbated both clubs' issues. Or rather, painted a stark picture of their respective travails.

In one January week, the Dons were thrashed 5-0 at Tynecastle and eviscerated 6-0 at Easter Road, bringing Jim Goodwin's reign to a gruesome end. In between their capital-city drubbings, Aberdeen were booted out of the Scottish Cup by lowly Darvel.

Since then, they have become remarkably consistent, with Barry Robson steering them to five wins in a row, usurping Hibs and then eating up the gap to Hearts, before finally unseating them in third.

The derby stats

Look away, Hibs fans.

No matter what state Hearts are in, they tend to rouse themselves for these matches. Their historical derby record is impressive.

More recently, Hearts are unbeaten in nine against their Leith foes, including two Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Neilson piloted them to back-to-back 3-0 wins in January, and only a stoppage-time Martin Boyle leveller denied Hearts victory in the second round of Premiership games.

Indeed, they haven't lost to Hibs since we all started wearing masks, baking bread and doing living-room workouts three years ago.

Hibs last triumphed in December 2019 and have rattled through four managers since their last home derby win in March 2018. Steven Naismith, the visitors' interim boss, was playing that day.

And this has been a treacherous fixture for managers, too.

Shaun Maloney's fleeting Easter Road tenure was ended by successive derby losses, one of which kept Hibs out of the top six, and the other denying them a cup final berth.

Paul Heckingbottom was sacked six weeks after Aaron Hickey's looping shot settled a high-pressure showdown in 2019, with counterpart Craig Levein also under fire.

Even Neilson, despite his achievements in Gorgie, was long unpopular among a section of Hearts fans after failing to knock Hibs out of the cup in 2016 with a 2-0 lead at Tynecastle. Hibs would ultimately end their 114-year wait to claim the silver that May.

What they said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "This is what we all wanted when we came to Hibs: big derby match, sell-out crowd, with something to play for.

"It is the land of the uncertain in terms of Hearts' shape. They've got a good team, they pay good money for the division. But this is a one-off game, we're at home, it's all about us - it has to be about us because our fans deserve that.

"You learn your lessons from the past but don't go into the game with fear of making the same mistakes."

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith: "I think it's a great game. It's a game that is probably easy for everybody to get up for. It's one we are looking forward to. That's the biggest thing that's come across from the players.

"There's a real excitement now, there's not a nervousness. Let's go and play, do what we can.

"We've got a clear plan. And I think we've got enough to win the game."