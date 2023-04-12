Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Angus Gunn made his Scotland debut in last month's Euro 2024 qualifiers

A move to Rangers is increasingly unlikely for Angus Gunn, with Norwich City set to demand a fee of £8-10m for their Scotland goalkeeper. (Football Insider) external-link

Scottish football icon Alex Smith, who worked with Ross Wilson at Falkirk, can't believe some Rangers fans are glad his time at Ibrox has come to an end. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker and Lisbon Lion Willie Wallace believes Koyo Furuhashi could beat him to the 50-goal mark. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland will not automatically qualify for the 2028 European Championship - even if the joint bid with the rest of the UK to host the competition wins. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus believes defeat in Saturday's Edinburgh derby could spell the end for Lee Johnson while failure to finish in the top six definitely will. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone are in a "much better position" than they were 12 months ago, says boss Callum Davidson, as the club bids to avoid another relegation battle. (Courier) external-link