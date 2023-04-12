Close menu

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues can produce 'special' night in second leg

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea substitute Mason Mount is denied a goal by a block from ex-Blues defender Antonio Rudiger
Chelsea have not won a match since defeating Leicester away 3-1 on 11 March

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can produce a "special" night and overturn a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid in order to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His players, however, will have to do something they have not done in four games if they are to progress against the holders - score a goal.

Chelsea suffered a second successive defeat under interim boss Lampard after finishing with 10 men following Ben Chilwell's straight red card for a foul on Rodrygo in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

It means the Blues must score at least twice at Stamford Bridge in next Tuesday's return leg.

"Special things can happen at Stamford Bridge," said Lampard, who has now suffered 13 defeats in his last 16 matches as manager in all competitions across spells with Everton and Chelsea this season.

"We have to believe."

First time since 1993

Chelsea have failed to score in four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November/December 1993.

Since drawing 2-2 at home to Everton on 18 March before Graham Potter was sacked, the Blues have lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, drawn 0-0 with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and lost 1-0 at Wolves, before Wednesday's defeat by Real.

They have failed to score in 17 games this season, their most since 1994-95 (also 17).

Lampard's side registered seven attempts at the Bernabeu of which three were on target.

Former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to deny Raheem Sterling an equaliser before ex-Blues defender Antonio Rudiger's block frustrated Mason Mount right at the end.

Chelsea's Joao Felix has a shot against Real Madrid in the Champions League
Joao Felix has scored two goals since joining Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January

'Door is open'

Lampard, who returned to take charge last week until the end of the season, said after the game that his side is suffering from a lack of belief.

However, he remains confident his players can turn it around at Stamford Bridge against Real Madrid.

Pressed about his side's lack of goals, Lampard added: "Sometimes it is confidence, whether that is an individual thing or team confidence.

"If you keep working, something can change. Take Mason Mount's chance at the end, it might go in and the tie feels completely different.

"The door is open. It's up to us to kick it open.

"There's a bit of a lack of belief. The players don't know how good they are. There was some good in there. Next week will be a big fight.

"There are some details and mindset stuff, we have to be more positive. If we do that... I've been involved in those nights at Stamford Bridge."

'Embarrassing for Chelsea'

Chelsea, who are in the bottom half of the Premier League table, are at home to seventh-placed Brighton on Saturday - kick-off 15:00 BST - before they entertain Real in mid-week.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said Chelsea have "good attacking talents" but added: "A lot of Chelsea players, especially in forward areas, are hiding."

Sutton, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "Brentford have scored more goals than Chelsea in the Premier League this season. That is embarrassing for Chelsea."

Mario Melchiot, an FA Cup winner with Chelsea in 2000, said the team was crying out for a new striker.

"Chelsea have great talent in the team, they all have ability," he told 5 Live.

"They need a striker but those guys playing at the moment need to show more desire to get goals."

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 00:08

    Lampard must be the luckiest coach ever
    …a guy who failed at Derby .. failed at Chelsea and failed at Everton
    … is in charge of a team in last 16 of Champions league … he is a proven failure as a coach not once not even twice but three times … farcical

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:18

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hes an INTERIM manager for a reason

  • Comment posted by Waggstar, at 23:53 12 Apr

    I have to say I'm loving Todd Boehly's work at Chelsea so far.

    • Reply posted by adam1978, today at 00:03

      adam1978 replied:
      Amen to that

  • Comment posted by jallen, today at 00:03

    Potter still a better manager

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:18

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      hes not good enough for chelsea

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 00:22

    Lampard is a very consistent manager. He always loses.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:00

    Chelsea couldn’t produce a fart after a meal of brussel sprouts and beans, let alone the king of performance needed to win in the second leg.

    The circus that is Chelsea FC just rolls merrily along and we all keep laughing at the clowns.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 00:06

      bridgeboy replied:
      Two times CL winners, not many can beat that !

  • Comment posted by Gareth1980, at 23:59 12 Apr

    Should have kept with Thomas Tuchel, thought they were quick to get rid of him.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:17

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      tuchel is finished. was terrible since christmas last season

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 00:20

    I think the special response Lampard will get is ‘sod off Frank’
    He’s useless

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 00:05

    There's young kids watching Final Score, now asking their parents if there is a team called Chelsea Nil.

    • Reply posted by Tombattersea, today at 01:11

      Tombattersea replied:
      they should be in bed not watching horror films.

      especially as a school night.

      That is bad parenting

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 00:34

    I've heard the Liz Truss lettuce might be available for the Stamford Bridge gig if the price is right.

  • Comment posted by The_sacred_one, today at 00:08

    They have needed a proper striker since drogba left. I can’t believe they haven’t gone and spent 70/80 million on a proven goal machine. Just splashing cash on random “could be talents” ……. Just ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Ubermod, today at 00:15

      Ubermod replied:
      They are a ridiculous club. Have bought so much talent over the years that they have failed to accommodate and see the best of the likes of De Bruyne and Salah to name just a couple. Unbelievable that they still don't have a top striker

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 00:03

    It’s about time Chelsea got a new manager.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 00:17

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      yeh theyre working on it if u havent noticed

  • Comment posted by charliemia, today at 00:06

    The forward line kept another clean sheet, super Frank has made such a difference

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 00:31

      bridgeboy replied:
      What is he supposed to do when he has NO strikers to pick ?

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 00:33

    No they can’t. Frank Lampard is totally useless as a football manager.

    • Reply posted by jsky, today at 00:39

      jsky replied:
      Agreed. And Gerrard as well. Look at Villa since he left. Gers fan but Beale was behind Stevie anyway

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, at 23:58 12 Apr

    Half a billion to assemble a team of misfits.

    But never mind, everything will be ok because it's Super Franks blue army! N

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 00:49

    They should give me the job. I’m totally useless as a football manager - same as Frank Lampard - but I’d be able to say something intelligent during media interviews.

  • Comment posted by goni, today at 00:29

    Chelsea is better off with no manager lampard is useless so is gerrard

    • Reply posted by Slippy Gs LoveChild, today at 00:34

      Slippy Gs LoveChild replied:
      My dad slipped once and the amount of grief he's got for it

  • Comment posted by Jock McCool, today at 00:18

    Chelsea Nil

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 00:22

    Completely deluded.

  • Comment posted by DR1, at 23:54 12 Apr

    Shambles from top to bottom on this club. Poor management, poor performances. Remember when they had players like Terry Ivanovic Lampard Essien Drogba who would give everything. No fight from any players tonight.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 00:59

    Frank Lampard must be out of his mind. 😂

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 01:02

      Mick replied:
      Depth. You mean depth.

