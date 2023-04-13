Close menu
Europa Conference League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
KAA GentKAA Gent1West HamWest Ham United1

KAA Gent 1-1 West Ham United: Hammers held in Belgium despite taking the lead

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments161

Danny Ings puts West Ham ahead against Gent in the Europa Conference League
Danny Ings played in the Champions League and Europa League at Liverpool but this was his first competitive goal in European club competition

West Ham remain well placed to make back-to-back European semi-finals despite seeing their 100 per cent winning run in the Europa Conference League ended by Gent.

The Hammers looked on course to make it 11 wins out of 11 in Europe this season when Danny Ings tapped home after the hosts were caught out by a quickly taken throw-in.

David Moyes' side, Europa League semi-finalists last season, had to soak up waves of pressure in an intense quarter-final first leg in Belgium and Gent equalised after a clever touch and finish by Hugo Cuypers.

The hosts piled forward in search of a winner to take into next week's return leg, with Gift Orban - who scored a hat-trick in 205 secondsexternal-link in the last round - hitting the bar with a wonderful 82nd-minute acrobatic attempt.

There was drama deep in stoppage time when Gent's Kamil Piatkowski was shown a red card for bringing down substitute Lucas Paqueta, but it was overturned after the referee watched the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

West Ham's Nayef Aguerd challenges the Gent keeper in the Europa Conference League
West Ham had a goal ruled out for handball before they took the lead in Belgium

Hammers relieved to escape with draw

In the end West Ham were relieved to emerge with a draw following a dramatic finish, which was capped by the red card that was quickly rescinded.

Quick on the counter, Gent caused problems throughout and the Hammers know they will have to play better when the teams meet again next Thursday at London Stadium.

Moyes' side, however, will still be confident of finishing the job in front of their own fans.

They will be without Angelo Ogbonna for the return after the defender was booked soon after receiving lengthy treatment when he landed heavily on his back following an aerial challenge in the first half.

This was a night when the Hammers had to dig deep, with Ben Johnson and Declan Rice making important challenges to stop Gent from scoring as Orban and Cuypers threatened.

Gent controlled most of the first half but West Ham thought they had scored when keeper Davy Roef dropped the ball at the feet of Nayef Aguerd following a corner - only for the English side's celebrations to be cut short after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for handball.

The Hammers were celebrating, however, as Ings scored his first European club goal in first-half injury time from a low cross by Jarrod Bowen following a quickly taken throw-in by Vladimir Coufal.

But Gent equalised in the 56th minute through Belgian forward Cuypers after a well-worked move to set up an intriguing second leg .

Player of the match

Lucas PaquetáLucas Paquetá

with an average of 6.94

KAA Gent

  1. Squad number20Player nameOrban
    Average rating

    6.68

  2. Squad number11Player nameCuypers
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number2Player nameOkumu
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number25Player nameNúrio Fortuna
    Average rating

    5.72

  5. Squad number14Player nameCastro-Montes
    Average rating

    5.68

  6. Squad number19Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    5.62

  7. Squad number7Player nameHong Hyun-Seok
    Average rating

    5.55

  8. Squad number8Player nameOdjidja-Ofoe
    Average rating

    5.47

  9. Squad number18Player nameSamoise
    Average rating

    5.44

  10. Squad number13Player nameDe Sart
    Average rating

    5.42

  11. Squad number4Player namePiatkowski
    Average rating

    5.34

  12. Squad number24Player nameKums
    Average rating

    5.19

  13. Squad number34Player nameTissoudali
    Average rating

    5.18

  14. Squad number23Player nameTorunarigha
    Average rating

    4.91

  15. Squad number33Player nameRoef
    Average rating

    4.69

West Ham United

  1. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    6.94

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.75

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.67

  4. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    6.58

  5. Squad number13Player nameAréola
    Average rating

    6.51

  6. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.38

  8. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.32

  9. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    5.93

  11. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    5.92

  12. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    5.82

  13. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    5.69

  14. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    5.46

  15. Squad number2Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.84

Line-ups

KAA Gent

Formation 3-5-2

  • 33Roef
  • 4PiatkowskiBooked at 73mins
  • 2Okumu
  • 23TorunarighaSubstituted forDomingos Matias Fortunaat 65'minutes
  • 14Castro-Montes
  • 24Kums
  • 13De SartBooked at 47mins
  • 7HongSubstituted forOdjidja-Ofoeat 64'minutes
  • 19FofanaSubstituted forSamoiseat 65'minutes
  • 11Cuypers
  • 20OrbanSubstituted forTissoudaliat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nardi
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 10Hauge
  • 15Lagae
  • 18Samoise
  • 25Domingos Matias Fortuna
  • 29Depoitre
  • 31Godeau
  • 34Tissoudali

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Aréola
  • 2Johnson
  • 21OgbonnaBooked at 34mins
  • 27Aguerd
  • 5CoufalBooked at 87mins
  • 12DownesBooked at 23minsSubstituted forLucas Paquetáat 74'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 33EmersonSubstituted forCresswellat 88'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 61'minutes
  • 18IngsSubstituted forAntonioat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 4Zouma
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 14Cornet
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Soucek
  • 49Anang
  • 72Mubama
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamKAA GentAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home20
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Comments

Join the conversation

161 comments

  • Comment posted by jackhammer, today at 20:00

    Too many spuds on here trying to hijack the HYS. Well done the Irons any draw away is a good result especially against a team who put the spuds out when they played them. Finish the job next week boys and destroy Margaret’s week😂😂⚒⚒

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 20:36

      rospur replied:
      That was 6 years ago lol and unlike you we were going for top 4

  • Comment posted by Seasider, today at 20:00

    Let’s all be positive here, a draw is better than losing the game and putting pressure on next week return fixture.

    • Reply posted by BHyea, today at 20:58

      BHyea replied:
      Does the Conference really need to have 2 legs? It's never great football so I think single knockout stages would be just fine.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:52

    Untidy, unconvincing. But West Ham go away from home and remain unbeaten in Europe. Remaining unbeaten on Sunday at home will be a much more important bridge to cross, and a considerably more difficult one.

    They'd better be better than this, because Arsenal will be far more formidable & far more clinical...

    • Reply posted by Smiley, today at 20:00

      Smiley replied:
      But it wasn't the Gunners. We did ok..

  • Comment posted by WillWest, today at 19:51

    That was painful to watch but at least it wasn’t a loss.

    • Reply posted by One2note , today at 20:00

      One2note replied:
      I feel sorry for those poor hammers who have season tickets

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 20:00

    All recent performances, including the 1- 0 wins, have been pretty poor. With the teams we've left to play in the league the level has got to improve markedly or we're in real trouble. Moyes is never happy with the form but does nothing to change or inspire the team.

    • Reply posted by Exile, today at 20:04

      Exile replied:
      Moyes is so uninspiring and risk averse I'm surprised He can cross the road unaided!

  • Comment posted by Iana58, today at 20:02

    Pity Moyes failed to tell the team what formation they needed to be playing. Pacqueta should have started and should have been 4-4-2 to match opposition. Moyes should have gone before Christmas and needs to go now to save season. Keeps playing not to lose instead of trying to win. West Ham were outclassed by a far lower leval team.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 20:17

      overthehill replied:
      Amazing they've got this far!

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, today at 19:53

    In West Ham's current form, you'd take that wouldn't you?

  • Comment posted by yorkshire iron , today at 19:58

    Just another day at the office for a team that looks lacklustre disinterested no moral and completely at a loss. How they can be favourites for the trophy after another abject performance I don’t know.

    • Reply posted by Welsh Gaz, today at 20:21

      Welsh Gaz replied:
      I thought that Gent played quite well.

  • Comment posted by DJHammer, today at 20:15

    Well played Genk, by far the better footballing team tonight! Movement off the ball was very good causing numerous opportunities to score goals. Hammers, poor in and out of possession, lacked verve and vigour in attacking play, ponderous in midfield and awful in defence. However the result is respectable, much better required for 2nd leg though.
    Onwards we go.
    Up the Hammers
    COYI

    • Reply posted by bill sq, today at 20:23

      bill sq replied:
      Genk? They were playing Gent. My word !!!

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 19:56

    Shambolic, another Moyes masterclass, please get rid of him, yesterday. West Ham are truly appalling.

    • Reply posted by Rob from Erith, today at 20:49

      Rob from Erith replied:
      He should have been gone ages ago, presumably Sullivan is too tight to pay up his contract and also pay for another manager

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 20:29

    Good luck to West Ham in this competition. Obviously, their priority is to stay in the Premier League, but it would be good to see them go all the way here.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 20:08

    A cup is on survival will happen.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 20:00

    Bit of a headless chickens performance at times and WH can be thankfull Ghent were as hapless as they were in front of goal.
    The big advantage Ghent may have is their players are not scared to have a dig, West Ham on the other hand, big renaging of responsibility in front of goal, extra pass so the other player has to take the fall if he misses, happened numerous times during the game.

    • Reply posted by FMC40, today at 20:07

      FMC40 replied:
      Gent

  • Comment posted by KG, today at 19:58

    This will be one of the most bizarre seasons ever for West Ham. Played terribly and could still win a European trophy.

    • Reply posted by JKP, today at 19:59

      JKP replied:
      We're going down with a European cup 🎶

  • Comment posted by But wewon D Can of 7up Cup, today at 19:55

    No sure if Rice is committed to the club after that performance and contribution and shaking his arms around for the Gent goal. No the way the captain should be reacting.

    • Reply posted by Garfarkle, today at 19:57

      Garfarkle replied:
      He always does the waving arms thing.

  • Comment posted by Under your bed, today at 20:52

    Watching West Ham fans complaining about Moyes is hilarious to me.

    A season or two ago they were heralding him as the saviour of their club! How times change.

    • Reply posted by Overhead Kicks, today at 21:03

      Overhead Kicks replied:
      They should be careful what they wish for, could get Rogers next.

  • Comment posted by Ramble On, today at 20:06

    Should’ve played Jimmy Neighbour on the wing.

    • Reply posted by Jermaine Pedant, today at 20:35

      Jermaine Pedant replied:
      He lives next door to me.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:54

    Very very lucky to get away with a draw.very poor from us.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 20:09

    In terms of the competition it isn't a bad result. However, in terms of the season it is PL survival that is most important. It's worth them giving their best in the return because if they secure survival then this competition that can be won. All the best from a neutral.

    • Reply posted by Roverview, today at 20:50

      Roverview replied:
      Moyes is in a very difficult situation!

      West Ham are at home to Arsenal. What should he do? Accept a defeat and save his best players for next Thursday?

      Or give everything against Arsenal? They could still lose to Arsenal and then lose again on Thursday to Ghent.

      But if they do beat Ghent, the same problems will arise again in the next round. I would concentrate on Premier League survival!

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 20:06

    Still in it to win it ,pg
    I worry it doesn't hamper our survival chances, cos championship football isn't where we with this squad wanna be.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th April 2023