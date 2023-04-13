Last updated on .From the section European Football

Danny Ings played in the Champions League and Europa League at Liverpool but this was his first competitive goal in European club competition

West Ham remain well placed to make back-to-back European semi-finals despite seeing their 100 per cent winning run in the Europa Conference League ended by Gent.

The Hammers looked on course to make it 11 wins out of 11 in Europe this season when Danny Ings tapped home after the hosts were caught out by a quickly taken throw-in.

David Moyes' side, Europa League semi-finalists last season, had to soak up waves of pressure in an intense quarter-final first leg in Belgium and Gent equalised after a clever touch and finish by Hugo Cuypers.

The hosts piled forward in search of a winner to take into next week's return leg, with Gift Orban - who scored a hat-trick in 205 seconds external-link in the last round - hitting the bar with a wonderful 82nd-minute acrobatic attempt.

There was drama deep in stoppage time when Gent's Kamil Piatkowski was shown a red card for bringing down substitute Lucas Paqueta, but it was overturned after the referee watched the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

West Ham had a goal ruled out for handball before they took the lead in Belgium

Hammers relieved to escape with draw

In the end West Ham were relieved to emerge with a draw following a dramatic finish, which was capped by the red card that was quickly rescinded.

Quick on the counter, Gent caused problems throughout and the Hammers know they will have to play better when the teams meet again next Thursday at London Stadium.

Moyes' side, however, will still be confident of finishing the job in front of their own fans.

They will be without Angelo Ogbonna for the return after the defender was booked soon after receiving lengthy treatment when he landed heavily on his back following an aerial challenge in the first half.

This was a night when the Hammers had to dig deep, with Ben Johnson and Declan Rice making important challenges to stop Gent from scoring as Orban and Cuypers threatened.

Gent controlled most of the first half but West Ham thought they had scored when keeper Davy Roef dropped the ball at the feet of Nayef Aguerd following a corner - only for the English side's celebrations to be cut short after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for handball.

The Hammers were celebrating, however, as Ings scored his first European club goal in first-half injury time from a low cross by Jarrod Bowen following a quickly taken throw-in by Vladimir Coufal.

But Gent equalised in the 56th minute through Belgian forward Cuypers after a well-worked move to set up an intriguing second leg .

Player of the match Lucas Paquetá Lucas Paquetá with an average of 6.94 KAA Gent KAA Gent KAA Gent

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United KAA Gent Avg Squad number 20 Player name Orban Average rating 6.68 Squad number 11 Player name Cuypers Average rating 6.00 Squad number 2 Player name Okumu Average rating 5.89 Squad number 25 Player name Núrio Fortuna Average rating 5.72 Squad number 14 Player name Castro-Montes Average rating 5.68 Squad number 19 Player name Fofana Average rating 5.62 Squad number 7 Player name Hong Hyun-Seok Average rating 5.55 Squad number 8 Player name Odjidja-Ofoe Average rating 5.47 Squad number 18 Player name Samoise Average rating 5.44 Squad number 13 Player name De Sart Average rating 5.42 Squad number 4 Player name Piatkowski Average rating 5.34 Squad number 24 Player name Kums Average rating 5.19 Squad number 34 Player name Tissoudali Average rating 5.18 Squad number 23 Player name Torunarigha Average rating 4.91 Squad number 33 Player name Roef Average rating 4.69 West Ham United Avg Squad number 11 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 6.94 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.75 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.67 Squad number 12 Player name Downes Average rating 6.58 Squad number 13 Player name Aréola Average rating 6.51 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.40 Squad number 18 Player name Ings Average rating 6.38 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 6.32 Squad number 27 Player name Aguerd Average rating 6.25 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.93 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 5.92 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 5.82 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 5.69 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 5.46 Squad number 2 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.84