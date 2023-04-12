Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Glens strike late earn draw with Linfield

Bobby Burns hit a late leveller for Glentoran to earn a 1-1 draw with a Linfield side now nine points behind leaders Larne with three games left.

Larne will clinch a first Premiership title if they avoid defeat against Crusaders at on Friday night.

Same Roscoe headed in at the nearpost from Matthew Clarke's corner to put the hosts in front on 40 minutes at a blustery Windsor Park.

Burns stretched to fire home the injury-time equaliser.

Linfield must win their remaining three games and for Larne's to finish with three defeats to secure a fifth straight Gibson Cup success.

It's all but over but the title race goes on and it was a deserved point for the Glens in a scrappy game in difficult conditions.

Linfield threatened first with Chris McKee's flick from Kirk Millar's cross easily saved by Chris Johns.

Glentoran took control but failed to make their possession count with the final ball letting the visitors down.

Hrvoje Plum and Niall McGinn sent efforts well over the Linfield bar before the Blues finished the first half strongly with the only goal of the game.

Stephen Fallon, who was making his first start since November, forced Aaron McCarey into a good save before Roscoe got free to head home from Clarke's pinpoint delivery.

Glentoran continued to struggle to create good openings in the second half but they pressed in the dying minutes and made it count.

Substitute Rory Donnelly headed the ball into the path of Burns, who stretched a leg out and slid the ball past Johns at his near post.

And the Glens could have won it seconds later with Terry Devlin rising highest at the back post but unable to get enough contact on his header to direct it on target.