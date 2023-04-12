Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Steven Naismith has worked closely with Scotland head coach Steve Clarke

Steven Naismith admits he did not expect to become Heart of Midlothian team boss so quickly but feels "well equipped" for the season's conclusion.

The 36-year-old former Scotland forward has been placed in interim charge until the summer after Robbie Neilson was sacked on Sunday.

Neilson has filled various coaching roles since retiring in June 2021.

"There's been a rapid rise in terms of experience - it's a fantastic opportunity," he told Hearts TV.

"The feeling is one of immense pride. Did I ever expect it to come so quickly? Probably not, but I've crammed a lot into my time being a coach.

"I took the lead on the 18s when John Rankin left, then the B Team - and then being involved with the national team."

Naismith will be assisted by coaches Frank McAvoy and Gordon Forrest, both of whom "I've got good relationships with".

McAvoy was assistant manager when Naismith played for Norwich City and he has worked closely with the former Preston North End manager in his role as Hearts' academy director.

Naismith hopes they can deliver the "attacking football" and entertainment he believes Hearts fans crave.

"They want a team that goes into every game trying to win it," he said. "I was like that as a player - I wanted to be on the front foot and enjoyed having the ball and creating opportunities.

"I want us to be a team that takes games by the scruff of the neck."

Naismith suggested that his predecessor had done an "amazing" job, having lifted the side out of "tough times" and "dragged the club to being back in Europe".

"For me, this is the best Hearts team that I've been involved with," he said, recalling the welcome he received by fans as a player and suggesting his time on the Tynecastle pitch will help him as team boss.

Naismith said that the squad response to his demanding nature, changes to the training set-up and preparations for Saturday's game away to Hibernian had "been really good".

Meanwhile, as he confirmed that negotiations to terminate Robert Snodgrass' contract were because the veteran former Scotland midfielder did not feature in his plans, the caretaker added that giving young players an opportunity in the first team is something Hearts need "to be much better" at.