Anthony Martial's goal against Everton was his seventh of the season in all competitions

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his side play their best football when Anthony Martial is playing.

Striker Martial, 27, has only played 17 games this season after a string of injuries, including a hip issue that saw him miss almost three months.

He returned off the bench to score against Everton on Saturday and Ten Hag said he can start against Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I see how he contributes to this team," said Ten Hag.

"I just point to the stats. The stats are telling you that the moment he is on the pitch, then the time he needs for a goal is really less (than others).

"When he is in the team - I refer to games against Man City, against Liverpool when he's in the team - we play our best football and have our best results."

While Ten Hag believes Martial is ready to start, and that is more likely with Marcus Rashford ruled out for "a few games" with injury, he says "we don't have to force things" with the France international.

He said Martial was ready to start against Everton, adding: "The advantage was also we can bring Anthony Martial slowly back but in the team, give him minutes, get him used to the game at the highest level, to high intensity."

Sevilla have a 'big reputation'

Sevilla have won the competition a record six times, and beat United in the semi-finals on their way to their most recent success in 2020.

They have endured a difficult domestic season, currently sitting 13th in La Liga, with Jose Luis Mendilibar now in charge after Jorge Sampaoli was dismissed in March.

"They have a big reputation winning the Europa League," Ten Hag added.

"They won the Europa League most of all clubs in Europe, so that is a magnificent record so we have to be aware of it because that is their target.

"We are sure 100 per cent motivated to go again. If we want to beat them, we have to play our best football and everyone has to deliver their best performance.

"When you don't do it, we have a problem, so we need to be fully focused and fully prepared for this game."