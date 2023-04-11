Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ada Hegerberg has also played for Turbine Potsdam

Barcelona remain interested in signing Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg despite two rejected bids by the French club in the last 12 months.

Barca tried to sign the Norway striker, 27, in the summer, but a deal could not be struck for the former Ballon d'Or winner.

She has one year remaining on her contract at the European Champions, but it is believed she has no immediate plans to leave as she continues her comeback after a six-month lay-off following a leg injury.

Hegerberg is set to feature at this summer's World Cup and is believed to be the highest-paid player in women's football.

She is a six-time Champions League winner and is the competition's all-time record scorer with 58 goals.

Since joining Lyon in 2014, she has won seven French championships and five French Cups.

In January she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and was side-lined for 20 months before returning in October 2021.

Meanwhile, France striker Amandine Henry is not expected to extend her contract at Lyon this summer and is likely to join Angel City in the National Women's Soccer League.

