Filippo Giraldi has also worked at Watford

Nottingham Forest have sacked sporting director Filippo Giraldi after only six months.

The Italian joined in October after Forest made a British record 22 signings in the summer, overseeing their January transfer window spending.

Forest, who have won only once since January, said Giraldi has left "amicably". external-link

Last week owner Evangelos Marinakis said results "must improve immediately" under manager Steve Cooper.

Forest dropped into the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday as a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa extended their winless run to nine games.

In January they signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for about £16m, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and defender Felipe for undisclosed fees, midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer, plus striker Chris Wood and goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan.