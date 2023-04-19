Match ends, Manchester United Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.
Manchester United beat fellow title challengers Arsenal to move four points clear at the top of the Women's Super League in a match overshadowed by an injury to England captain Leah Williamson.
England striker Alessia Russo scored with United's first shot on target on the stroke of half-time after Nikita Parris had got free down the right wing and pulled the ball back.
But the goal came 30 minutes after Williamson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury when her leg buckled underneath her, with the player, who can operate in central defence or central midfield, instantly signalling that she needed to be replaced.
It looked like she was going to be carried off on a stretcher, although that eventually was not needed, but Williamson looked in great discomfort as she limped off the field.
The 27-year-old, who captained England to victory at last summer's Euro 2022 and who has played 43 times for her country, will be hoping the injury is not as serious as first feared, with the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on 20 July.
England, one of the favourites to win the competition, play Haiti on 22 July, Denmark six days later and China on 1 August in their three Group D matches.
United are top of the WSL on 44 points from 18 matches, with Chelsea on 40 points from 16 games and Arsenal third on 38 points from 17 matches.
- Manchester United v Arsenal as it happened, plus reaction and analysis
- Williamson limps off to spark World Cup worries
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2BatlleBooked at 85mins
- 15Le Tissier
- 5Mannion
- 6BlundellBooked at 90mins
- 12LaddBooked at 45mins
- 10ZelemBooked at 34mins
- 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 88'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forTurnerat 88'minutes
- 11Galton
- 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 21Turner
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26WienroitherSubstituted forBeattieat 45'minutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16Maritz
- 12Maanum
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 15'minutesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 21Pelova
- 25Blackstenius
- 22KühlSubstituted forCatleyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 14D'Angelo
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 27Taylor
- 29Goldie
- 59Agyemang
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 6,658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Post update
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jodie Taylor (Arsenal Women).
Booking
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Millie Turner replaces Ella Toone.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Nikita Parris because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.