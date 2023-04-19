Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo is Manchester United's top goalscorer in the WSL this season with nine goals

Manchester United beat fellow title challengers Arsenal to move four points clear at the top of the Women's Super League in a match overshadowed by an injury to England captain Leah Williamson.

England striker Alessia Russo scored with United's first shot on target on the stroke of half-time after Nikita Parris had got free down the right wing and pulled the ball back.

But the goal came 30 minutes after Williamson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury when her leg buckled underneath her, with the player, who can operate in central defence or central midfield, instantly signalling that she needed to be replaced.

It looked like she was going to be carried off on a stretcher, although that eventually was not needed, but Williamson looked in great discomfort as she limped off the field.

The 27-year-old, who captained England to victory at last summer's Euro 2022 and who has played 43 times for her country, will be hoping the injury is not as serious as first feared, with the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on 20 July.

England, one of the favourites to win the competition, play Haiti on 22 July, Denmark six days later and China on 1 August in their three Group D matches.

United are top of the WSL on 44 points from 18 matches, with Chelsea on 40 points from 16 games and Arsenal third on 38 points from 17 matches.

