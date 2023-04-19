Close menu
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal: United go four points clear at top of Women's Super League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Alessia Russo celebrates a goal for Manchester United
Alessia Russo is Manchester United's top goalscorer in the WSL this season with nine goals

Manchester United beat fellow title challengers Arsenal to move four points clear at the top of the Women's Super League in a match overshadowed by an injury to England captain Leah Williamson.

England striker Alessia Russo scored with United's first shot on target on the stroke of half-time after Nikita Parris had got free down the right wing and pulled the ball back.

But the goal came 30 minutes after Williamson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury when her leg buckled underneath her, with the player, who can operate in central defence or central midfield, instantly signalling that she needed to be replaced.

It looked like she was going to be carried off on a stretcher, although that eventually was not needed, but Williamson looked in great discomfort as she limped off the field.

The 27-year-old, who captained England to victory at last summer's Euro 2022 and who has played 43 times for her country, will be hoping the injury is not as serious as first feared, with the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on 20 July.

England, one of the favourites to win the competition, play Haiti on 22 July, Denmark six days later and China on 1 August in their three Group D matches.

United are top of the WSL on 44 points from 18 matches, with Chelsea on 40 points from 16 games and Arsenal third on 38 points from 17 matches.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2BatlleBooked at 85mins
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 5Mannion
  • 6BlundellBooked at 90mins
  • 12LaddBooked at 45mins
  • 10ZelemBooked at 34mins
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forThomasat 88'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forTurnerat 88'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 21Turner
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26WienroitherSubstituted forBeattieat 45'minutes
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12Maanum
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forQueiroz Costaat 15'minutesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 21Pelova
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 22KühlSubstituted forCatleyat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 59Agyemang
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
6,658

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.

  5. Post update

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jodie Taylor (Arsenal Women).

  7. Booking

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jen Beattie (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  13. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Millie Turner replaces Ella Toone.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Nikita Parris because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Booking

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Chelsea Women16131242142840
3Arsenal Women17122340112938
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women179263228429
6Everton Women177372119224
7West Ham Women1752101730-1317
8Liverpool Women164481627-1116
9Tottenham Women1740132036-1612
10Brighton Women1633102152-3112
11Reading Women1732121938-1911
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

