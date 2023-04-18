Manchester United beat Arsenal at the Emirates when the two met earlier this season

Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal Date: Wednesday, 19 April Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. Follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says it is "very odd" that his side have a league match before their Champions League semi-final and Chelsea do not.

The Gunners face Manchester United on Wednesday in the Women's Super League before their first-leg European last-four tie against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Chelsea play Barcelona on Saturday without a midweek match.

"It's like you want one of the teams to have a better chance to succeed than the other," said Eidevall.

"I find it very odd that we are the only team of the two English teams that are forced to play before our semi-final," he added.

"I can't see the reasons for it. It's something we have to look into after, for the appropriate time, because I can't see the logic."

Defending WSL champions Chelsea - who most recently played on Sunday when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final - are second, a point behind United with a game in hand while Manchester City are fourth, level on points with Arsenal.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has also previously criticised the timing of the Champions League semi-finals.

Arsenal have struggled with injuries this season with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema both out with Achilles injuries and captain Kim Little, who signed a new contract on Tuesday, also sidelined until the end of the season.

"We can only focus on what we do have and now this is the schedule we have, that we need to go to Manchester and play well there, and we need to go to Wolfsburg," Eidevall said.

"But of course, it's preference to have, like the other team does, no games at all, to train and to prepare for the Champions League."

BBC Sport has approached the Football Association for comment.