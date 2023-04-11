Close menu

Jude Bellingham: Liverpool will not make move for England midfielder in summer

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham
Bellingham has been described as "exceptional" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will not pursue a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer because of the money involved.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the Reds but any move for the England international could cost in excess of £100m at least.

The size of the deal compared to the changes needed at Liverpool mean they do not consider it a viable option.

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League and 12 points off the top four.

Their struggles this season have seen manager Jurgen Klopp state there will be changes at the club in the summer and the German has described Bellingham as "exceptional".

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn," said Klopp about Bellingham in December following the player's performances at the 2022 World Cup.

"So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund."

Bellingham, who moved to Dortmund from Birmingham City aged 17 in 2020, has played 37 games for the German club this season and scored 10 goals as well as registering six assists.

He is still admired by the Anfield club but the decision to pull out of any move for him is not thought to be about the player but more about the priorities and extent of the summer rebuild required.

Klopp recently said discussions regarding transfers had taken place during the international break and the development regarding Bellingham comes with Liverpool's owners - Fenway Sports Group - seeking new investment in the club.

Speaking prior to Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Klopp said that "whatever we do next year will never be enough from people's point of view and your [the media's] point of view".

He added: "But yes, with smart recruitment we will improve - definitely. That is the plan."

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 23:06

    I'd also like to add that Raith Rovers won't be bidding for Bellingham in the summer.

    • Reply posted by Blue moon standing, today at 23:15

      Blue moon standing replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:56

    He's playing exceptionally well for Dortmund, probably helped by a regular first team place than a squad rotation system. He's playing exceptionally well for England. He's paid exceptionally well. He lives in an exceptionally safe and secure country. Why move when the wheels are turning!?

  • Comment posted by Beeb account, today at 23:07

    I’ve no skin in this game but not a single source or quote?
    This is supposed to be a NEWS site.
    As it stands this article is presented as mere supposition and no better than idle gossip.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 23:06

    More like:
    Liverpool will avoid embarrassment of being turned down.

    • Reply posted by 1Title in 33, today at 23:14

      1Title in 33 replied:
      The HAVE been turned down.

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 22:58

    Why on earth would he choose to play for a team that will struggle to play in any European competition at all next season?
    In short, Liverpool are getting the rejection in first to save face.

    • Reply posted by arab87, today at 23:03

      arab87 replied:
      Yes crack the coded message and it reads 'he doesn't want to play in the Europa Conference League next season'

  • Comment posted by KG, today at 23:06

    In other words, why would one of the hottest prospects in world football go to a Club who are so far from the top of the game? He’d be better going to Brighton.

    • Reply posted by paul w, today at 23:10

      paul w replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by fishing for songs, today at 22:53

    they need someone like Bellingham, i can't see them getting more than 2 players for £100mill the quality that they require. With Bellingham, they can build a team around him, they have a fairly decent team already, just need renew a little

    • Reply posted by David, today at 23:06

      David replied:
      The problem is that Liverpool will have to replace at least 5 of the squad with Milner, Oxley Chamberlain and Firmino definitely going, that won’t come cheap. The team is also ageing with Salah, Henderson, Van Djik, Thiago, Fabinho and Allison the wrong side of 30

  • Comment posted by 12thMan, today at 23:11

    A rare sight in football, where consideration is made regarding improving the team as a whole rather than spend big on just player. I rate that but do hope they viable alternatives.

  • Comment posted by rocktapper, today at 23:04

    it was obvious that Liverpool would never go for Jude... no one was really taken in by all the talk... FSG sweet spot for players is between 30-50mn... 75mn max

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 23:02

    Liverpool should try and get that Mane fella, he looks real good.

    • Reply posted by The Road End , today at 23:06

      The Road End replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Kaz, today at 22:53

    Bellingham shouldn't rush his move and air on the side of caution, just look at what happened to Sancho. 1-2 more years at Dortmund with constant champions league won't hurt.

    • Reply posted by Jay-RM, today at 22:56

      Jay-RM replied:
      At the same time, Bellingham is likely to go to either Man City or Real Madrid.

      Sancho joined a dismal Man Utd under a PE teacher called Solskjaer. He walked into a bad situation. Should be a smoother move for Bellingham rather than joining the pub team Sancho signed for.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 22:52

    He was never joining that mid table rubbish. moot point

    • Reply posted by Hugh67, today at 23:08

      Hugh67 replied:
      'He was never joining that mid table rubbish. moot point'

      One single poorer season after years way out on top? Yours is a moot comment.

  • Comment posted by W0nderste, today at 23:12

    Not surprised at the typical tribal and childish tripe on here.
    Liverpool were minutes away from an historic quadrupal last year, but fair to say they have been well below the very high standards they have recently set.
    Would love Bellingham to come to LFC, but even a high flying LFC can't compete with state run teams willing to pay £120M+ for a player.

    • Reply posted by paul w, today at 23:17

      paul w replied:
      You was also minutes away from winning nothing 🙄 two pens away and you’d have won nothing 😉

  • Comment posted by Ron swanson, today at 23:11

    Bellingham not interested in playing for Liverpool then. He would have fit in in a Klopp team but now probably another benchwarmer at City. Unless Saudi check down the back of their sofas and nab him.

    • Reply posted by paul w, today at 23:14

      paul w replied:
      Liverpool fan by any chance 🤔

  • Comment posted by anfieldpaul, today at 23:07

    An opinion purporting to be journalism published by BBC Salford for clicks and troll hate.
    Utterly worthless

    • Reply posted by RuGbY LeAgUe fan, today at 23:09

      RuGbY LeAgUe fan replied:
      The BBC love LieVarPool.

  • Comment posted by G Scott, today at 23:07

    😂. Cause he’s British the price is doubled.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 23:01

    This isn't surprising. Bellingham wants Champions League football & he won't get that at LFC. They'll have to make do with Mason Mount next season. Best of luck with that!

    • Reply posted by David Watts, today at 23:11

      David Watts replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by zack, today at 22:58

    Source: trust me bro 🤣

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 23:03

    Seems to be a problem with autocorrect on the headline. It should have read
    Liverpool with not make a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer because his agent has told them that he would not be interested in joining such a team any time soon.

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 23:03

    Don't you mean "Bellingham had no plans to make move to Liverpool in the summer"?

