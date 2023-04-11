Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Robert Snodgrass was sent off against St Mirren on Saturday in what could be his last game for the club

Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass may have played his final game for the club with discussions ongoing about a potential exit from Tynecastle.

The 35-year-old joined the Edinburgh club last year and was a regular starter under Robbie Neilson.

But the former Scotland international was sent off in the 2-0 home defeat by St Mirren on Saturday, which led to Neilson's departure.

Snodgrass' contract was due to end this summer.

Steven Naismith, the midfielder's former international team-mate, has since taken over in interim charge as Hearts try and salvage their bid for third spot.

The Tynecastle club have lost their five games in all competitions, seeing a healthy lead in third crumble with Hearts slipping to fourth going into the weekend's Edinburgh derby.