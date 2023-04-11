Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' draw in Portugal thanks to Rachel Rowe's volley extended their unbeaten run to six matches

Wales have announced a friendly against four-time World Cup winners United States of America in July.

The match, which is set to take place at the PayPal Stadium in San Jose on Sunday, 9 July at 21:00 BST, will be the first meeting between the nations.

The game will conclude Wales' preparations for the Nations League, and be USA's final warm-up match ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"It is a fantastic opportunity," said Wales manager Gemma Grainger.

"To play against the world champions in their final game before the World Cup is a real privilege for us.

"It is a privilege to go out there but for us we are going out there to compete with them.

"We know the challenge it will be."

Grainger says the fixture was arranged after the USA approached Wales about a potential match.

"Them [USA] asking us to play this game is a real credit to our players and the strength that we have," added Grainger.

"It is an experience we will all remember.

"We will be playing in the Nations League against the best teams in Europe, and the USA are one of the best teams in the world.

"So while it is exciting we are going there to learn as much as we can and take that into the Nations League."

Wales finished their Easter international break with a 1-1 draw away at Portugal, who are also heading to this year's World Cup.

Rachel Rowe's stunning volley earned the draw for Wales in Guimaraes after Telma Encarnacao had opened the scoring for Portugal.

Last week Wales beat Northern Ireland 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium in front of a record crowd for a women's international friendly.