Close menu
Champions League - Quarter-finals - 1st Leg
AC MilanAC Milan1NapoliNapoli0

AC Milan 1-0 Napoli: Ismael Bennacer strikes as Rossoneri take slender first-leg advantage

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments25

Ismael Bennacer celebrates giving AC Milan the lead against Napoli in the Champions League quarter-finals with team-mate Davide Calabria
Ismael Bennacer's goal was his first in the Champions League

Ismael Bennacer's first-half goal gave AC Milan a slender advantage over Napoli in the first leg of their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final.

The Algeria midfielder struck home from the edge of the area after Braham Diaz broke superbly on the halfway line.

Napoli had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sent off in the second half and were well held by an organised Milan.

Milan also came close to a second goal when Simon Kjaer's header bounced off the underside of the bar.

Napoli, in the Champions League last eight for the first time, were straight out of the traps, demonstrating a belief that comes from being 16 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had their best chance of the game in the opening minute after a poor clearance fell at his feet, but his effort from eight yards out was blocked on the line.

Napoli, the highest scorers in the competition this season, continued to push, with former Fulham midfielder Anguissa and Piotr Zielinski having efforts tipped over the bar.

Milan, who won 4-0 at Napoli 10 days ago in Serie A, weathered the storm and then grew into the game as Portugal winger Rafael Leao broke forward from his own half and slid an effort inches wide of the far post.

The 40th-minute winner was sparked by former Manchester City youth product Diaz, who showed great skill to let the ball run and turned to take two Napoli midfielders out of the game.

Bennacer, who played once in two years for Arsenal, then met Leao's cut-back with a left-footed finish, which was helped into the roof of the net by the outstretched foot of visiting goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Milan's Danish defender Kjaer was extremely unlucky with his powerful first-half stoppage-time header bouncing about a yard from the line after it struck the bar.

The second half was scrappy, with chances at a premium, but Anguissa earned two yellow cards in less than four minutes.

The first was for pulling down Theo Hernandez as the Frenchman looked to hit Napoli on the counter, before Anguissa caught the Milan left-back again with a high boot in the 74th minute.

Napoli will also be without defender Kim Min-jae for the second leg, which takes place next Tuesday, after he was booked for dissent in a frustrating second period.

Despite being a man down, though, Napoli almost found a late equaliser but Mike Maignan did superbly to claw Giovanni di Lorenzo's effort behind for a corner.

"It is so important to have a positive result," Milan forward Diaz, named man of the match, told BT Sport.

"Not conceding a goal was great. We need to play to win next week."

Football Focus: Napoli on verge of ending 33-year wait for Serie A title

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

AC Milan

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMaignan
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number2Player nameCalabria
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number24Player nameKjaer
    Average rating

    6.19

  4. Squad number23Player nameTomori
    Average rating

    6.80

  5. Squad number19Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    6.83

  6. Squad number33Player nameKrunic
    Average rating

    6.10

  7. Squad number8Player nameTonali
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number10Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.60

  9. Squad number4Player nameBennacer
    Average rating

    7.17

  10. Squad number17Player nameRafael Leão
    Average rating

    7.22

  11. Squad number9Player nameGiroud
    Average rating

    6.60

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameRebic
    Average rating

    6.02

  2. Squad number56Player nameSaelemaekers
    Average rating

    6.00

Napoli

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeret
    Average rating

    6.96

  2. Squad number22Player nameDi Lorenzo
    Average rating

    7.41

  3. Squad number13Player nameRrahmani
    Average rating

    7.01

  4. Squad number3Player nameKim Min-jae
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number6Player nameMário Rui
    Average rating

    7.09

  6. Squad number99Player nameZambo Anguissa
    Average rating

    6.90

  7. Squad number68Player nameLobotka
    Average rating

    7.17

  8. Squad number20Player nameZielinski
    Average rating

    7.76

  9. Squad number11Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    7.61

  10. Squad number7Player nameElmas
    Average rating

    7.45

  11. Squad number77Player nameKvaratskhelia
    Average rating

    8.03

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameOlivera
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number21Player namePolitano
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number81Player nameRaspadori
    Average rating

    6.69

  4. Squad number91Player nameNdombélé
    Average rating

    7.31

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 90mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 33Krunic
  • 8Tonali
  • 10DíazSubstituted forRebicat 80'minutes
  • 4BennacerBooked at 60minsSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 12Rebic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di LorenzoBooked at 70mins
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 90mins
  • 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 78mins
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 81'minutes
  • 99Zambo AnguissaBooked at 74mins
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiBooked at 38minsSubstituted forNdombéléat 81'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forRaspadoriat 69'minutes
  • 7Elmas
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forPolitanoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 16Idasiak
  • 17Olivera
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Napoli 0.

  2. Booking

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Napoli 0.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli).

  9. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rade Krunic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Simon Kjaer.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  15. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 22:21

    Still don't get why Southgate (or safegate as I nickname him) doesn't include Tomori in the England squad? He is having a good season playing regular football with AC Milan. He is a lot better than Maguire.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 22:21

    Ref ruined what should have been a better game, Napoli have problems with the suspensions tonight, Milan should be rubbing their hands.

  • Comment posted by Anekept2, today at 22:21

    They don't wanna mention his name: Victor Osimhen

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 22:15

    Either Napoli, AC Milan, Real Madrid or Inter will win the European Cup

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 22:21

      bob shankly replied:
      Unless they meet City. The juggernaut of our times.

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 22:14

    Spurs should be kicking themselves.

    They had an easy route to the final had they not thrown it away against Milan.

    • Reply posted by GoGetYourShinebox, today at 22:16

      GoGetYourShinebox replied:
      Napoli would beat Tottenham

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 22:08

    Napoli could not convert early chances and paid the price tonight. But hopefully will turn it around in next game.

  • Comment posted by GeoffHa, today at 22:06

    Napoli still not quite on their game. Absolutely wretched refereeing to send off Anguissa after a clean tackle on serial cheat Hernandez, and to book Kim for nothing.

  • Comment posted by Lasagne295, today at 22:06

    Ac players rolling about as if they had been shot by a sniper pffftt

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 22:15

      BBC replied:
      Same with Madrid. Pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 22:05

    Napoli have bottled it.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:04

    Wow. Napoli actually are in trouble. Played AC Milan twice in the last 4 matches and lost 0-4 and 0-1.

  • Comment posted by demotragedy, today at 22:04

    Decent game - Napoli quite unlucky. Game spoiled though by ridiculous amounts of diving and a ref who fell for it every time. Never a sending off. I’d like to see Napoli go through as they are the more exciting attacking team.

  • Comment posted by littlebigleg, today at 22:03

    hope napoli spank them next game

  • Comment posted by Overrated English, today at 22:02

    I would love any one of these teams to win it. In fact any team apart from one from England.

    • Reply posted by TD, today at 22:12

      TD replied:
      Man City will win it 😎

  • Comment posted by Xray Spex, today at 22:01

    Napoli will fancy their chances at home.

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 22:01