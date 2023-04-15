Saturday's Championship reports
Last updated on .From the section Football
Sheffield United 4-1 Cardiff City
Sheffield United boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Cardiff City.
Cardiff's Sory Kaba opened the scoring from the penalty spot before James McAtee levelled with a solo effort.
Jack Robinson's second-half diving header was followed by goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark to give the Blades a resounding win.
Blackpool v Wigan Athletic
Match report to follow.
Millwall v Preston North End
Match report to follow.
Queens Park Rangers v Coventry City
Match report to follow.
Reading v Burnley
Match report to follow.
Rotherham United v Luton Town
Match report to follow.
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Match report to follow.
Sunderland v Birmingham City
Match report to follow.
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
Watford v Bristol City
Match report to follow.
Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
Match report to follow.