Ben Chilwell has scored nine goals in 80 appearances for Chelsea, with his most recent strike against former club Leicester last month

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2027.

The England international, 26, has made 80 appearances in all competitions since joining from Leicester for £45m in the summer of 2020.

The left-back was part of the Blues side that beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in 2021.

"I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here," said Chilwell.

"I'm very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract.

"We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome."

Chilwell, who has 18 England caps, has made 25 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.