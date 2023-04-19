Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Sheff Utd & Brighton-Man Utd Dates: 22-23 April Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Saturday - Manchester City v Sheffield United (16:45 BST) listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text & watch highlights on BBC Sport website. Sunday - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (16:30 BST) watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text & watch highlights on BBC Sport website.

Wembley hosts the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend as Championship club Sheffield United look to cause an upset against Manchester City on Saturday, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester City, who are also in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League, are looking to reach their second FA Cup final since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016.

Sheffield United, the lowest ranked team remaining, knocked out eight-time winners Tottenham on their way to a first semi-final in the competition since 2014, when they were a League One club.

Brighton were semi-finalists as recently as 2019 - when they were defeated by Manchester City - while Manchester United are looking to win the FA Cup for a 13th time.

Brighton and Manchester United met in the 1983 FA Cup final, with the Red Devils winning the replay 4-0 after the teams had drawn 2-2 at Wembley five days earlier.

A total of 732 clubs entered this season's FA Cup, which started with the extra preliminary round in August.

Extra time and penalties will be used this weekend to decide who goes through to the final if the ties are level after 90 minutes. The winning teams will each receive £1m in FA prize money and the two losing sides will each receive £500,000.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, 3 June.

Football was very different in 1983...

FA Cup semi-finals (all times BST)

Saturday: Manchester City v Sheffield United, 16:45 - watch live on ITV1; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text and watch highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Sunday: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United, 16:30 - watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text and watch highlights on BBC Sport website.

How to follow on the BBC

Gary Lineker will present live coverage of Brighton v Manchester United on Sunday, with build-up starting on BBC One at 16:00.

Joining him at Wembley will be three-time Manchester United FA Cup winner Peter Schmeichel, former Brighton forward Glenn Murray and ex-England captain Alan Shearer.

On Saturday, Football Focus on BBC One at 12:00 features interviews with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and Brighton's Solly March.