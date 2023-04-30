Fernando Torres had spell at both Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League

Who is the best Spanish player in Premier League history? Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss this question in the latest episode of Match of the Day Top 10.

Whether it be the magic of Cesc Fabregas or the ruthless finishing of Fernando Torres, there have been many great Spaniards to grace England's top flight.

Here are Lineker, Shearer and Richards' picks. See what you think, and then select the order you would rank them in.

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas was a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy

Clubs: Arsenal (2003-2011), Chelsea (2014-19)

Premier League record: 350 appearances, 50 goals, 111 assists

Cesc Fabregas began his Premier League career at Arsenal and flourished in Arsene Wenger's side, being named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2008. Silverware proved hard to come by, though: The Gunners won the league in 2003-04, but he didn't get a medal, as his only appearances that season came in the League Cup as he fought to establish himself. Indeed, his only trophies with the club were the 2004 Community Shield and the 2005 FA Cup. Fabregas moved to Barcelona in 2011, but returned to England three years later, and finally secured his first Premier League title in his debut season with Chelsea, before winning a second in 2017.

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres scored 24 league goals in his debut season for Liverpool

Clubs: Liverpool (2007-11); Chelsea (2011-2014)

Premier League record: 212 appearances, 85 goals, 29 assists

Fernando Torres lit up the division when he arrived at Liverpool in 2007, notching an incredible 24 league goals in his first season in English football, striking fear into the hearts of Premier League defenders in the process. Torres moved to Chelsea in January 2011 for a then British transfer record of £50m, and despite not having the same impact at Stamford Bridge, he did win the Europa League and Champions League with the Blues.

David Silva

David Silva has the seventh-highest number of assists in Premier League history

Clubs: Manchester City (2010-2020)

Premier League Record: 309 appearances, 60 goals, 93 assists

David Silva is one of the most decorated players in Manchester City's history, with his 10 years at the club producing four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and two Community Shields. Silva was a pivotal member of their title-winning side in 2012, as they wrestled the Premier League away from neighbours Manchester United to lift the trophy for the very first time - ending a 44-year wait to be English champions.

David de Gea

David de Gea has kept the fourth-highest number of clean sheets in Premier League history

Clubs: Manchester United (2011-present)

Premier League record: 407 appearances, 144 clean sheets

Still active in the Premier League, David de Gea had big shoes to fill when he was signed at Manchester United in 2011 as Edwin van der Sar's replacement. De Gea won the Premier League in 2013 with the Reds, and has been a permanent fixture at Old Trafford since his arrival 12 years ago. It's safe to say he's lived up to the billing.

Juan Mata

Juan Mata won every club competition available to him with Manchester United and Chelsea, apart from the Premier League

Clubs: Chelsea (2011-13); Manchester United (2013-2022)

Premier League record: 278 appearances, 52 goals, 54 assists

Juan Mata won Chelsea's Player of the Year award in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and Europa League with the Blues too. The Premier League title eluded the left-footed magician, though, despite his move to Manchester United in 2013.

Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla was revered for his ability with both feet

Clubs: Arsenal (2012-18)

Premier League record: 129 appearances, 25 goals, 35 assists

While the Premier League title was beyond midfield marvel Santi Cazorla during his six-year stay at Arsenal, his contribution to the back-to-back FA Cup triumphs in 2014 and 2015 means he will be remembered fondly by Gunners fans. Cazorla's free-kick in the 2014 final inspired Arsenal's comeback from two goals down to beat Hull City 3-2, while he was named man of the match in their 4-0 dismantling of Aston Villa the following year.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso won the Champions League in his first season at Liverpool

Clubs: Liverpool (2004-09)

Premier League record: 143 appearances, 14 goals, 17 assists

Xabi Alonso was partial to a long-range goal, with his passing range among the best of his generation. Tough-tackling but brimming with quality on the ball, Alonso endeared himself to Liverpool fans almost immediately, and played a key role in the Reds' 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup victories.

Diego Costa

Diego Costa won the Premier League twice with Chelsea

Clubs: Chelsea (2014-17), Wolves (2022-present)

Premier League record: 106 appearances, 53 goals, 16 assists

Aggressive, powerful, clinical. These are just three words that describe former Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Now at Wolves, having returned to the Premier League five years after he departed London, Costa has one goal to his name and has not quite made the same impact he did first time round. The striker riled opposition defences and played on the edge during his first stint in England, scoring 20 times in the league during the Blues' 2014/15 title-winning season.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is sixth on the list of all-time appearances for Chelsea

Clubs: Chelsea (2012-present)

Premier League record: 343 appearances, 10 goals, 35 assists, 115 clean sheets

When Cesar Azpilicueta signed for Chelsea in 2012, few could have foreseen the Spaniard's importance to the club, or his longevity. Still there now, 'Azpi' has won the Premier League twice and also led the Blues to Europa League and Champions League glory as captain. Not bad for a £7m acquisition.

Rodri

Rodri won the Premier League and EFL Cup double in his second season at Manchester City

Clubs: Manchester City (2019-present)

Premier League record: 131 appearances, 14 goals, 12 assists

The youngest player on this list, 26-year-old Manchester City midfielder Rodri has more than a century of Premier League appearances to his name and has won the title twice. The £62.6m arrival from Atletico Madrid has filled the void left by Fernandinho superbly, and could have a very decorated career at the club, with many more years ahead of him.