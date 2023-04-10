Last updated on .From the section Football

Referee Michael Salisbury has been dropped for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

Salisbury was the VAR official who failed to intervene and award Brighton a second-half penalty during last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Tottenham.

Refereeing body PGMOL admitted an error had been made and apologised to the Seagulls for not giving the spot-kick.

The match's on-pitch referee Stuart Attwell has been selected for this weekend's matches.

Attwell, who did not react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's tackle on Kaoru Mitoma inside the Spurs' box, will be the VAR official for Wolves' home game with Brentford on Saturday.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has made contact with senior Brighton officials to acknowledge the mistake.

If Brighton had won the game, they would now be in sixth, a point behind fifth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

In his post-match interview, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi said it was "clear" his side should have been awarded a penalty.

The club has asked for clarification of a number of decisions including a further penalty claim when Lewis Dunk's shirt was pulled in the box, and two Seagulls goals disallowed for handball.

De Zerbi and Spurs interim head coach Cristian Stellini were also both sent off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an earlier touchline incident.

Brighton face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the top flight on Saturday at 15:00 BST.