Portsmouth will not appeal against Joe Morrell's four-match ban after he received a straight red card in their draw with MK Dons on Good Friday.

He was sent off in the 39th minute following a tussle with Daniel Harvie.

Following a pause in play and consultation between the referee and his assistant, Morrell was sent off.

"The MK Dons player had Joe in a headlock and I can't figure out how the referees haven't seen it," Pompey boss John Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

"The linesman says he has seen something on the blindside.

"Losing Joe for four games will be a huge blow - he has been excellent for us this season."

Wales international Morrell will be eligible to return to Portsmouth's line-up when they travel to Derby for their penultimate game of the League One season.