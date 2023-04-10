Jed Wallace is in his first season with West Brom after joining from Millwall last summer

West Bromwich Albion winger Jed Wallace says it feels "unjust" that the club still have a chance of reaching the Championship play-offs after "bottling it" over the Easter fixtures.

The Baggies are five points off the top six with six games left to play.

Wallace told BBC Radio WM the draw with QPR was "basically a loss".

The Baggies had started the game, played against the backdrop of a fans' protest over the running of the club, in fine fashion, racing into a two-goal lead after 12 minutes through goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi.

But Lyndon Dykes' goal halfway through the first half got QPR, who came into the game with nine defeats in their last 10 matches, back into it as Albion's confidence drained away.

An error from Baggies' goalkeeper Josh Griffiths helped get the R's, who had been described by boss Gareth Ainsworth as "very fragile" after their Good Friday defeat by Preston, back level and able to take a share of the points.

"We go 2-0 up and then a goal out of nothing and then a calamity goal really," Wallace told BBC Radio WM.

"That's not on Josh - he's a young player and it's down to the senior players to manage those situations better.

"We had a massive opportunity over the weekend to make a dent on where we want to get to and, for lack of a better saying, we've bottled it to be honest as a group of players.

"No disrespect to QPR. I've got a lot of respect for Gareth Ainsworth - I played against his Wycombe team for years - but we should be beating teams like that at home, especially given the home form we've had and the fact we went 2-0 up."

Albion must improve on 'rubbish' recent displays

Back-to-back wins over Wigan and Huddersfield last month had put Albion three points off the play-off places and seemingly well set for a charge into promotion contention over the final 10 games of the season.

But their Easter results have left them without a win in four matches and losing momentum at the worst possible time.

"We've shown such good character to fight and claw ourselves into a good position after our start to the season and I don't think anyone can say they played well over the last couple of games," Wallace said.

"We've let ourselves down and the supporters down with our performances over the last two games."

The former Wolves winger added Albion's recent struggles are "not a mentality issue" and that fans can see they are "fighting for every ball" but said trying hard "was not enough for a club like this".

Despite the setbacks, a play-off place remains achievable for Carlos Corberan's side, with away trips to Stoke and Blackpool up next.

Wallace says to still have a shot at going up is something they have to be very grateful about.

"Amazingly we still have an opportunity to do something," he said.

"It feels unjust really, after the last couple of games but we know it's not dead and buried.

"If we can put a run together like we have done already this season then anything can happen. We know this league can change quick but it's not going to change if we play like we have for the last couple of games because we've been rubbish."