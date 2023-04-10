Last updated on .From the section National League

Former striker Kevin Phillips played for the likes of Sunderland, West Brom, Birmingham and Blackpool

South Shields' promotion to National League North was made all the more special by the "expectation and pressure" they have played under this season, says boss Kevin Phillips.

The full-time Mariners won 1-0 at Whitby thanks to Tom Broadbent's goal, to win promotion with two games left.

It will be their first time at that level since reforming in 1974.

"I'm not normally emotional, but I am now as it's a massive achievement," Phillips told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"In my first full season in charge and being able to build my own squad, it's an incredible feeling to get over the finishing line with the pressures and expectation.

"There's huge relief but also monumental proudness of my players, the squad, the staff and everyone connected with the football club."

Ex-Football League players such as Broadbent, Blair Adams, Gary Liddle, Lewis Alessandra and Michael Woods have been key figures in the side this season, helping South Shields to 24 wins from 40 games and an unassailable eight-point lead at the top.

Such depth will make former Sunderland and England striker Phillips' life much easier when it comes to preparing for the next step.

"We've already been planning for next year," Phillips added. "We put a squad together last summer that if we did go up, could cope with the league above and we need to add maybe two or three additions, so we haven't got a busy summer going up.

"At the minute I'm not focusing on that, we just need to enjoy this occasion because it's an immense achievement."

Tom Broadbent scored South Shields' winner at Whitby to earn promotion as champions

The ambition shown by chairman Geoff Thompson has already been a galvanising factor for Shields, attracting crowds of 3,000 to their 1st Cloud Arena home in nearby Jarrow.

About 1,500 away supporters made the trip down to the north Yorkshire coast to see promotion achieved, and double that is expected for their final home game against closest rivals Warrington next weekend.

He hopes the promotion will "bring some upturn" given the potential for sponsorship, gate income and other spin-offs.

Success this season also helps fans, players, coaches and the hierarchy to make peace, given their hopes of achieving this feat were dashed just three years ago.

"It's been long awaited," Thompson told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"We had the challenges over Covid when the season was null and voided, when we were 12 points clear with nine games to go.

"So this really feels like something that I'm not saying we deserved, but something that we've been waiting for, for a long time."