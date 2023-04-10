Close menu

Paul Ince: Reading manager sacked with five games of season to go

Paul Ince
Reading conceded a 92nd-minute winner to fall to a 2-1 defeat at Preston on Easter Monday, in what would turn out to be Paul Ince's final game in charge

Reading have sacked manager Paul Ince with the club in 22nd in the Championship and without a win in their past eight games.

Ince was appointed on an interim basis in February 2022 before taking on the role permanently last May.

The Royals were deducted six points last week for breaching the terms of a business plan set by the English Football League.

They are a point from safety with five games left after losing at Preston.

Assistant manager Alex Rae has also left the club, with former Reading striker Noel Hunt stepping up from his role as under-21 boss to take interim charge for the rest of the season.

"I would like to thank Paul and Alex for their efforts throughout what has admittedly been a frustrating and exceptionally challenging season so far. We would like to wish them well in their future endeavours," said Reading's head of football operations Mark Bowen.

"The board will work diligently to identify the manager who is the best fit for this football club going forward - a candidate capable of driving it towards a healthier, brighter future.

"However, for the next five games, our only focus is on doing everything we can to survive this season."

Reading dropped to 20th after being handed the points deduction, which came after a previous profit and sustainability rule breach.

They were also given a six-point deduction for the previous breach in 2021, after losing £57.8m between 2017 and 2021.

The Royals have been under a transfer embargo ever since, which former Manchester United and England midfielder Ince had to work under during his tenure.

The club's top scorer this season is Ince's son, Tom, who was signed after leaving Stoke last summer and has nine league goals.

While Reading started this campaign strongly, winning seven of their first 11 games to sit third in the table, they have only won two games out of 14 since the new year and face a battle to stay in the second tier.

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 11:00

  • Comment posted by d d d d, today at 10:59

    Sack the team manager for potential relegation caused by a business cock up? What a bunch of idiots who will deserve their relegation.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 10:59

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 10:58

    Announce Nathan Jones in as new manager 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Warren Clayden, today at 10:58

    Good… how about getting rid of that donkey with man bun-Andy Carroll as well…? He tried to maim Christian Eriksen in the FA cup match. Disgrace.

  • Comment posted by stoneman, today at 10:56

    Expect the race card anytime soon.

  • Comment posted by Honest_Mo, today at 10:56

    Seems harsh considering the restrictions he's had to work under since his time there.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 10:55

    Enjoy your relegation

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 10:55

    Well done Reading , that seems a fair sacking(not) . Did the person who messed up the business plan also get sacked for losing them six points. Guess being a manger guarantees a short term job .

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 10:58

      korvintage64 replied:
      Fair point on the Board's responsibility, but can't ignore they have only won two games out of 14 since the new year

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:55

    Ince inherited a very tricky situation last season and did very well to keep us up, and but for the second six point deduction we'd likely be playing Championship football next season too. What did for him however was the unbelievably negative football and throwing his players under the bus at every setback. Best of luck to Noel Hunt, a club favourite who has his work cut out to avoid League One.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 10:53

    They were dire at Preston yesterday although North End played particularly well, but they were hardly any worse than QPR who Preston beat on Good Friday. It is not the fault of Ince that the club has been deducted 6 points so his sacking seems a little unfair to me.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 10:53

    Paul Ince is still managing football clubs? Still it could be Chris Sutton. If you cannot manage then be a pundit, if you cannot do that be a pundit for the BBC.
    Looks like being an excellent player makes for an average manager. There are exceptions. Brian Clough being one.

    • Reply posted by michelleAFC, today at 10:58

      michelleAFC replied:
      Why don't people say this about Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and the rest of the old white men that get sacked and reappointed monthly??? Don't see any of you saying they should never be given a job as a manager again

  • Comment posted by John Ward, today at 10:52

    Harry Redknapp is available Reading FC
    ...it's worth a thought?

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 10:52

    the news that paul INCE has been sacked is enough to make you wINCE, perhaps I shall eat some mINCE or quINCE or indeed move to a different provINCE as he failed to convINCE the board

    • Reply posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 10:54

      hollylintonpurdue replied:
      Are you well?

  • Comment posted by Whizzo, today at 10:51

    Bye bye to 'The Guv'nor', the ridiculous nickname he gave himself.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 10:51

    Can't argue with his sacking on current form. However, the league position they're in is also due to the six point deduction which is surely the Board's responsibility? How many Directors will be 'stepping' down?

  • Comment posted by Peter_London, today at 10:50

    It’s poor decisions like this that make you want a team to be relegated. Ince saved them last season and until the poor deduction was on track to do the same this year.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 10:59

      korvintage64 replied:
      they have only won two games out of 14 since the new year

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 10:50

    Amazed the BBC haven't brought race into this article. Clearly the writer hasn't undergone the full brainwashing package yet.

    • Reply posted by Garth, today at 10:54

      Garth replied:
      But clearly you have been brainwashed, as you're the only one to bring it up so far

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 10:49

    Whilst I don't rate Ince as a manager, it does seem odd to sack him with only 5 games to go. As a Bluebird I hope they sink, obviously - perhaps he was due a big payout if he was employed if they stayed up?

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 10:55

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      It's the incompetence of the Reading board, I'm afraid. Ince should have gone a while ago (to be honest, he shouldn't have been appointed in the first place), but the board have to take the majority of the blame for where the club are. The mess off the pitch has given Ince very little room for manoeuvre this season. If they go down, they'll be in real trouble, and I can't work out why this late.

  • Comment posted by Moomin, today at 10:49

