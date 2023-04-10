Last updated on .From the section Notts County

John Bostock's goal for Notts County against Wrexham was his first in English football for 13 years

Notts County's single-minded focus on National League promotion "remains intact" despite Monday's defeat by Wrexham, says midfielder John Bostock.

Wrexham hung on for a 3-2 victory to go top, and they need seven points from their last four games to be champions.

While the title and automatic promotion now seem unlikely for Notts, the play-offs remain a route back to League Two.

"We have to make sure our goal is completed, either as champions or at Wembley," Bostock said.

"We have to lift our head and keep going because our goal is still intact.

"I'm sure come the end of the season we will be where we deserve to be."

A stunning free-kick from former Crystal Palace and Tottenham player Bostock, which was his first goal in English football since 2010, had put the Magpies ahead in first-half injury time.

Goals from Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy put Wrexham ahead after the break, with Elliot Lee going on to win it after Kyle Cameron had restored parity.

Still, it took a penalty save from Ben Foster to deny Cedwyn Scott a last-gasp equaliser.

Notts County boss Luke Williams had long said the National League title race was "over", but Wrexham's defeat at Halifax three days earlier had renewed Notts' hopes of upstaging the Welsh side - famously owned by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Williams said Notts are now "back in the position" they were before and says Scott's failure to seal a draw "would make little difference in the grand scheme".

"We are unlikely to face a team quite as strong as Wrexham again this season," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It was a narrow margin between the two teams and we have to take some pride from that, and now be able to regroup and perform well for the remainder or our games."