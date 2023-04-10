Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton was sacked as Fleetwood manager in February 2021 with the club three points off the play-off places

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton says he took "added satisfaction" from beating his former club Fleetwood Town in a 2-1 away win on Easter Monday.

Barton left Fleetwood in January 2021 after two and a half years in charge, with the club 10th in League One.

He was appointed at Rovers a month later, with this his first return to Highbury Stadium.

"Is there added satisfaction coming here and winning? Yes, absolutely," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He [Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley] was a fool to sack me and you can see from the style of football, the way the club's gone since."

Second-half goals from Lewis Gibson and Grant Ward saw Bristol Rovers come from behind to beat the Cod Army.

The win moved Rovers - who were promoted back to League One this season under Barton - above their opponents to 14th in League One.

"To be fair to Scott [Brown, Fleetwood manager] he's turned it round with a good cup run and he's picked them up in the table, and it's taken a bit of time," added Barton.

"But my mind goes to winning the game. I want to beat my children at Connect 4 or tiddlywinks, I don't give anyone an inch, in anything.

"It added a bit of spice coming back here. It's sweet to beat your former club but I'll take three points anywhere, from anyone."

'Good value for the win'

As well as the relationship with his former club Barton has a history with Fleetwood manager Scott Brown, having clashed with the former Celtic man during his time as a Rangers player.

Fleetwood took the lead through a Jayden Stockley header from a corner, but Barton was critical of his former side's tactics.

"That's all they really had, long balls into Stockley and second phase or set-pieces.

"We told the boys at half-time to just settle down and we got more penetration through the middle. We just tweaked it a little bit and I thought we were good value for the win."