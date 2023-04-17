Falkirk v FC Edinburgh

FalkirkFalkirk19:45FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|33
|21
|11
|1
|58
|19
|39
|74
|2
|Falkirk
|33
|17
|10
|6
|62
|35
|27
|61
|3
|Airdrieonians
|33
|16
|8
|9
|76
|46
|30
|56
|4
|Alloa
|33
|16
|6
|11
|51
|41
|10
|54
|5
|Queen of Sth
|33
|14
|6
|13
|50
|54
|-4
|48
|6
|FC Edinburgh
|33
|14
|5
|14
|55
|48
|7
|47
|7
|Montrose
|33
|12
|9
|12
|46
|47
|-1
|45
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|33
|9
|9
|15
|34
|47
|-13
|36
|9
|Clyde
|33
|4
|8
|21
|31
|64
|-33
|20
|10
|Peterhead
|33
|3
|6
|24
|16
|78
|-62
|15