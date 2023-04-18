Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town19:45BradfordBradford City
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Bradford City

League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 4Clayton
  • 12Brewitt
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 21Kadji
  • 23Khan
  • 8Williams
  • 24Wakeling
  • 15Jephcott
  • 19Hepburn-Murphy

Substitutes

  • 10Darcy
  • 11Austin
  • 16Cain
  • 22Lavinier
  • 25Brann
  • 28Shade
  • 31Minturn

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 17Hendrie
  • 36Stubbs
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 10Walker
  • 20Chapman
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 5Platt
  • 7Bola
  • 8Osadebe
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 34Nevers
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
View full League Two table

