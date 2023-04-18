Sutton United v Northampton Town

Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|41
|24
|12
|5
|56
|27
|29
|84
|2
|Northampton
|42
|20
|14
|8
|55
|38
|17
|74
|3
|Stevenage
|41
|20
|13
|8
|56
|38
|18
|73
|4
|Stockport
|42
|20
|11
|11
|58
|34
|24
|71
|5
|Carlisle
|42
|19
|14
|9
|60
|37
|23
|71
|6
|Bradford
|41
|19
|14
|8
|54
|35
|19
|71
|7
|Mansfield
|41
|18
|12
|11
|65
|50
|15
|66
|8
|Salford
|42
|19
|9
|14
|64
|49
|15
|66
|9
|Barrow
|42
|18
|8
|16
|46
|47
|-1
|62
|10
|Sutton United
|42
|15
|12
|15
|42
|47
|-5
|57
|11
|Tranmere
|42
|14
|11
|17
|40
|44
|-4
|53
|12
|Swindon
|41
|13
|13
|15
|52
|50
|2
|52
|13
|Grimsby
|41
|13
|13
|15
|45
|52
|-7
|52
|14
|Doncaster
|42
|15
|7
|20
|43
|59
|-16
|52
|15
|Walsall
|42
|11
|18
|13
|42
|42
|0
|51
|16
|Crewe
|41
|12
|15
|14
|41
|51
|-10
|51
|17
|Newport
|41
|12
|14
|15
|43
|47
|-4
|50
|18
|Gillingham
|42
|12
|12
|18
|30
|45
|-15
|48
|19
|Wimbledon
|43
|11
|14
|18
|46
|53
|-7
|47
|20
|Colchester
|42
|11
|12
|19
|40
|47
|-7
|45
|21
|Harrogate
|41
|9
|15
|17
|49
|61
|-12
|42
|22
|Crawley
|42
|10
|11
|21
|45
|69
|-24
|41
|23
|Hartlepool
|42
|8
|15
|19
|48
|72
|-24
|39
|24
|Rochdale
|42
|8
|9
|25
|39
|65
|-26
|33
