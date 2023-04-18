Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: MEMS Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Masterson
  • 14McKenzie
  • 49Lapslie
  • 6Williams
  • 38Dieng
  • 16Jefferies
  • 7MacDonald
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 3Tutonda
  • 4Wright
  • 17Clarke
  • 18Coleman
  • 25Turner
  • 28Hawkins

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 43Turns
  • 32Hunt
  • 18Pratley
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 7Smyth
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 10Sotiriou

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 8Clay
  • 12Brown
  • 16Drinan
  • 23Kelman
  • 33McCart
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
