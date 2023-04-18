Close menu
League Two
RochdaleRochdale19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 13Keohane
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 5Taylor
  • 22Dodgson
  • 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 14Brierley
  • 7Kelly
  • 9Mellor
  • 11Odoh
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 8Ball
  • 10Rodney
  • 15Graham
  • 17Sinclair
  • 21Eastwood
  • 24John
  • 26Mullarkey

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 33Turner-Cooke
  • 24Hendry
  • 17Hughes
  • 11Hawkes
  • 10Hemmings
  • 26Saunders

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
  • 32Taylor
  • 34Hoti
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient412412556272984
2Northampton422014855381774
3Stevenage412013856381873
4Stockport4220111158342471
5Carlisle421914960372371
6Bradford411914854351971
7Mansfield4118121165501566
8Salford421991464491566
9Barrow42188164647-162
10Sutton United421512154247-557
11Tranmere421411174044-453
12Swindon411313155250252
13Grimsby411313154552-752
14Doncaster42157204359-1652
15Walsall421118134242051
16Crewe411215144151-1051
17Newport411214154347-450
18Gillingham421212183045-1548
19Wimbledon431114184653-747
20Colchester421112194047-745
21Harrogate41915174961-1242
22Crawley421011214569-2441
23Hartlepool42815194872-2439
24Rochdale4289253965-2633
