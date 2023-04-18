Rochdale v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1O'Donnell
- 13Keohane
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 5Taylor
- 22Dodgson
- 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 14Brierley
- 7Kelly
- 9Mellor
- 11Odoh
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 8Ball
- 10Rodney
- 15Graham
- 17Sinclair
- 21Eastwood
- 24John
- 26Mullarkey
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 33Turner-Cooke
- 24Hendry
- 17Hughes
- 11Hawkes
- 10Hemmings
- 26Saunders
Substitutes
- 4O'Connor
- 25Mumbongo
- 27Burton
- 32Taylor
- 34Hoti
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Match report will appear here.