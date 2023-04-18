Salford City v Hartlepool United

Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 32Shephard
- 42Vassell
- 15Mariappa
- 3Touray
- 6Watt
- 14Mallan
- 24Bolton
- 9Hendry
- 20Barry
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 4Lowe
- 8Lund
- 13Bellagambi
- 16Galbraith
- 18McAleny
- 22Jenkins
- 26Leak
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 41Stolarczyk
- 2Sterry
- 37Dodds
- 35Foran
- 15Pruti
- 3Ferguson
- 20Sylla
- 10Cooke
- 40Kemp
- 36Jennings
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 1Killip
- 8Featherstone
- 11McDonald
- 16Dolan
- 19Hamilton
- 22Crawford
- 38Finney
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
